Swatragh Mart: Fat lambs selling to £95.80, fat ewes to £129.00 and ewes and lambs to £210

Sheep: Fat lambs selling to £95.80, fat ewes to £129.00 and ewes and lambs to £210.

A good show of 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of 300 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £129.

Almost 500 lambs and hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £108.50 for a heavy pen of hoggets.

A good show of breeders topped at £210 for ewes with twin lambs.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Ballymoney producer; 27kg at £95.80 = 3.55p; Loughgall producer; 26kg at £95.00 = 3.65p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £93.50 = 3.53p; Aghadowey producer; 28kg at £94.00 = 3.36p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £94.00 = 3.62p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £93.80 = 3.47p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £91.00 = 3.57p and Cookstown producer; 29kg at £95.00 = 3.28p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 24.8kg at £94.80 = 3.87p; Upperlands producer; 24.2kg at £93.50 = 3.86p; Dungannon producer; 23.9kg at £92.50 = 3.87p; Innishrush producer; 24.2kg at £93.50 = 3.86p; Portglenone producer; 22.8kg at £92.50 = 4.06p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £92.20 = 4.01p and Balllyronan producer; 22.3kg at £89.80 = 4.03p.

Lightweight lambs: Bushmills producer; 19.6kg at £87.80 = 4.48p; Dungiven producer; 21.6kg at £88.80 = 4.11p; Maghera producer; 21.6kg at £86.00 = 3.98p; Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £78.20 = 4.01p and Swatragh producer; 19.6kg at £77.80 = 3.97p.

Fat ewe prices: Dungiven producer; 1 ewe at £129; Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes at £125 and Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes at £120.

Cattle: A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top of £2.50pp/k and a top price of £1,085 for a Charolais weighing 485kg.

Heifers sold to a top of £2.37pp/k and a top price of £1,300 for an Charolais weighing 658kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 394kg at £935 = 2.37p.

Bullocks – Charolais, 434kg at £1,050 = 2.50p.

Heifers: Stewartstown producer; Charolais, 608kg at £1,235 = 2.03p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,070 = 2.00p; Charolais, 658kg at £1,300 = 1.98p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 394kg at £865 = 2.20p; Limousin, 368kg at £780 = 2.12p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 394kg at £935 = 2.37p; Limousin, 342kg at £725 = 2.12p; Charolais, 376kg at £785 = 2.09p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 286kg at £510 = 1.78p and Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £900 = 1.87p; Limousin, 392kg at £675 = 1.72p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 478kg at £990 = 2.07p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,020 = 2.13p; Charolais, 454kg at £995 = 2.19p; Charolais, 434kg at £1085 = 2.50p; Charolais, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p; Limousin, 340kg at £835 = 2.46p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 410kg at £900 = 2.20p; Charolais, 448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Charolais, 452 at £1050 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; 312kg at £680 = 2.18p; Charolais, 404kg at £835 = 2.07p; Charolais, 450kg at £650 = 1.44p and Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £805.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

May 2019 Sponsor: NFU Mutual, Magherafelt

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.