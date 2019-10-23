Swatragh Mart: Lambs sell to £76 and fat ewes to £87

Sheep: Lambs to £76.00 and fat ewes to £87.00.

A good entry of 1250 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a steadier trade for all types.

An entry of over 420 fat ewes sold to £87 for well fleshed ewes with fat rams reaching £93.

Lambs reached £76.00 for 25.5kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Desertmartin producer; 25.5kg at £76.00 = 2.98p; Feeny producer; 26kg at £75.00 = 2.88p; Garvagh producer; 25.8kg at £74.00 = 2.87p; Slaughtneil producer; 26.3kg at £74.00 = 2.81p; Ahoghill producer; 25.7kg at £75.00 = 2.92p; Desertmartin producer; 25.5kg at £74.00 = 2.90p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £75.00 = 3.00p and Cookstown producer; 25kg at £73.50 = 2.94p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 24.3kg at £74.00 = 3.05p; Desertmartin producer; 23.9kg at £73.00 = 3.05p; Limavady producer; 24.5kg at £73.00 = 2.98p; Moneymore producer; 24.4kg at £73.00 = 2.99p; Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £69.00 = 2.97p; Desertmartin producer; 21.3kg at £68.00 = 3.20p; 21.8kg at £68.00 = 3.13p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £67.50 = 3.03p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £67.00 = 3.03p and Draperstown producer; 21.4kg at £67.00 = 3.13p.

Light weight lambs: Limavady producer; 20.5kg at £67.50 = 3.29p; Maghera producer; 20.5kg at £66.00 = 3.22p; Swatragh producer; 20.5kg at £64.50 = 3.13p; Dungiven producer; 19kg at £66.00 = 3.47p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £65.00 = 3.51p; Desertmartin producer; 18kg at £65.50 = 3.64p and Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £60.50 = 3.46p.

Fat ewes: Limavady producer; 4 ewes at £87.00; Maghera producer; 8 ewes at £80.00 and Cookstown producer; 1 ewe at £80.00; 5 ewes at £75.

Cattle

Heifers: Crumlin producer; Limousin, 270kg at £700 = 2.59p; Limousin, 334kg at £755 = 2.26p; Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 246kg at £595 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £530 = 1.46p; Limousin, 278kg at £580 = 2.09p; Limousin, 308kg at £620 = 2.01p; Charolais, 298kg at £600 = 2.01p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 282kg at £640 = 2.27p; Limousin, 256kg at £580 = 2.27p; Limousin, 346kg at £640 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 332kg at £570 = 1.72p; Glenullin producer; Charolais, 400kg at £785 = 1.96p; Charolais, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Charolais, 314kg at £520 = 1.66p; Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 448kg at £895 = 2.00p; Charolais, 582kg at £985 = 1.69p; Charolais, 596kg at £990 = 1.66p; Charolais, 646kg at £1045 = 1.62p; Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 458kg at £860 = 1.88p; Charolais, 424kg at £790 = 1.86p; Charolais, 498kg at £900 = 1.81p; Charolais, 416kg at £775 = 1.86p; Charolais, 476kg at £835 = 1.75p; Charolais, 534kg at £825 = 1.54p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 386kg at £685 = 1.77p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 308kg at £535 = 1.74p; Charolais, 320kg at £630 = 1.97p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 348kg at £560 = 1.61p.

Bullocks: Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 264kg at £670 = 2.54p; Charolais, 310kg at £690 = 2.23p; Charolais, 298kg at £735 = 2.47p; Limousin, 386kg at £680 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 328kg at £550 = 1.68p; Limousin, 298kg at £500 = 1.68p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 288kg at £730 = 2.53p; Limousin, 318kg at £830 = 2.61p; Limousin, 284kg at £670 = 2.36p; Limousin, 306kg at £650 = 2.12p; Limousin, 350kg at £750 = 2.14p; Limousin, 340kg at £770 = 2.26p; Limousin, 326kg at £750 = 2.30p; Limousin, 220kg at £460 = 2.09p; Limousin, 372kg at £780 = 2.10p; Limousin, 272kg at £520 = 1.91p; Limousin, 388kg at £710 = 1.83p; Limousin, 264kg at £685 = 2.59p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 274kg at £600 = 2.19p; Charolais, 398kg at £750 = 1.88p; Charolais, 402kg at £745 = 1.85p; Limousin, 396kg at £735 = 1.86p; Simmental, 374kg at £610 = 1.63p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 510kg at £875 = 1.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 536kg at £970 = 1.81p; Limousin, 470kg at £805 = 1.71p; Cranagh producer; Limousin, 362kg at £700 = 1.93p; Limousin, 348kg at £630 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 354kg at £570 = 1.61p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 426kg at £880 = 2.07p; Limousin, 422kg at £855 = 2.03p; Charolais, 346kg at £685 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £840 = 1.94p; Charolais, 392kg at £740 = 1.89p; Charolais, 430kg at £835 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £870 = 1.86p; Limousin, 396kg at £755 = 1.91p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 298kg at £695 = 2.33p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 590kg at £980 = 1.66p; Limousin, 598kg at £980 = 1.64p; Charolais, 650kg at £1070 = 1.65p; Charolais, 660kg at £1050 = 1.59p; Charolais, 664kg at £1095 = 1.65p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 538kg at £975 = 1.81p; Limousin, 646kg at £1150 = 1.78p; Hereford, 550kg at £925 = 1.68p; Belgian Blue, 656kg at £1085 = 1.65p; Hereford, 612kg at £980 = 1.60p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 474kg at £800 = 1.69p and Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 690kg at £1255 = 1.82p; Charolais, 656kg at £1175 = 1.79p; Charolais, 598kg at £1035 = 1.73p.

