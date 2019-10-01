Swatragh Mart: Lambs sell to £81.50 and fat ewes to £89

Sheep: Lambs sell to £81.50 and fat ewes to £89.

Another good show of 1500 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of 350 cull ewes, topped at £84 for Texels.

1100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade, reflecting factory prices selling to a top of £73.00 for 25.5kg.

Breeding rams sold to £240.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Dunloy producer; 25.6kg at £73.00 = 2.85p; Ballymoney producer; 28.5kg at £72.80 = 2.55p; Upperlands producer; 26kg at £71.00 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £71.80 = 2.87p; Limavady producer; 25.3kg at £71.20 = 2.81p; Pomeroy producer; 26kg at £70.00 = 2.69p and Limavady producer; 25kg at £70.00 = 2.80p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £70.50 = 3.10p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £69.00 = 2.96p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £68.20 = 2.97p; Ballymoney producer; 23.5kg at £66.00 = 2.81p; Glenullin producer; 23.3kg at £65.80 = 2.82p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £65.00 = 2.71p; Garvagh producer; Maghera producer; 22kg at £65.20 = 2.96p and Swatragh producer; 21kg at £65.00 = 2.98p.

Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 20kg at £65.00 = 3.20p; Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £64.50 = 3.31p; Ringsend producer; 18kg at £59.50 = 3.31p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £55.00 = 3.24p and Dungiven producer; 16kg at £51.00 = 3.19p.

Fat ewes: Desertmartin producer; 3 ewes at £84.00; Dungannon producer; 3 ewes at £82.00; Maghera producer; 9 ewes at £77.00 and Dungannon producer; 5 ewes at £71.00.

Cattle: A super show of 300 head of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which also saw our annual show and sale of Charolais suckled calves.

Swatragh Mart would like to thank and congratulate all prize winners and producers for the quality of stock they presented.

A packed ringside was met with a flying trade for all sorts of cattle.

Heifers topped at £3.05 per kilo for a Charolais calf weighing 318kg at £970.

Bullocks topped at £2.77 per kilo for a Charolais calf at 346kg at £960.

Bullocks: Dungiven producer; Charolais, 346kg at £960 = 2.77p; Charolais, 322kg at £835 = 2.59p; Charolais, 304kg at £755 = 2.48p; Charolais, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Limousin, 354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Charolais, 336kg at £770 = 2.29p; Charolais, 348kg at £880 = 2.53p; Charolais, 460kg at £900 = 1.96p; Charolais, 422kg at £910 = 2.16p; Charolais, 432kg at £895 = 2.07p; Charolais, 376kg at £830 = 2.21p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 384kg at £910 = 2.37p; Limousin, 378kg at £700 = 1.85p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 314kg at £760 = 2.42p; Charolais, 308kg at £740 = 2.40p; Limousin, 296kg at £700 = 2.36p; Limousin, 422kg at £895 = 2.12p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 318kg at £745 = 2.34p; Charolais, 368kg at £855 = 2.32p; Charolais, 328kg at £750 = 2.29p; Charolais, 306kg at £675 = 2.21p; Charolais, 432kg at £985 = 2.28p; Charolais, 378kg at £810 = 2.14p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 438kg at £1040 = 2.37p; Charolais, 288kg at £765 = 2.66p; Charolais, 312kg at £755 = 2.42p; Charolais, 304kg at £710 = 2.34p; Charolais, 342kg at £795 = 2.32p; Charolais, 382kg at £865 = 2.26p; Charolais, 476kg at £1080 = 2.27p; Charolais, 346kg at £740 = 2.14p; Charolais, 372kg at £795 = 2.14p; Charolais, 378kg at £800 = 2.12p; Charolais, 490kg at £1010 = 2.06p; Charolais, 536kg at £1070 = 2.00p; Charolais, 414kg at £855 = 2.07p; Charolais, 394kg at £800 = 2.03p; Charolais, 378kg at £850 = 2.25p; Charolais, 428kg at £950 = 2.22p; Charolais, 418kg at £860 = 2.06p; Charolais, 406kg at £825 = 2.03p; Limousin, 472kg at £930 = 1.97p; Charolais, 496kg at £970 = 1.96p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1010 = 2.39p; Limousin, 364kg at £865 = 2.38p; Charolais, 456kg at £1075 = 2.36p; Charolais, 414kg at £925 = 2.23p; Limousin, 330kg at £750 = 2.27p; Limousin, 374kg at £810 = 2.17p; Limousin, 306kg at £650 = 2.12p; Limousin, 378kg at £800 =2.12p; Limousin, 420kg at £880 = 2.10p; Limousin, 320kg at £645 = 2.02p; Limousin, 358kg at £720 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 378kg at £830 = 2.20p; Limousin, 478kg at £970 = 2.21p; Limousin, 452kg at £1085 = 2.40p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 338kg at £810 = 2.40p; Charolais, 320kg at £840 = 2.63p; Limousin, 362kg at £805 = 2.22p; Charolais, 376kg at £860 = 2.29p; Limousin, 402kg at £835 = 2.08p; Charolais, 494kg at £1050 = 2.13p; Charolais, 370kg at £845 = 2.28p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 534kg at £1105 = 2.07p; Charolais, 450kg at £885 = 1.97p; Charolais, 510kg at £990 = 1.94p; Charolais, 396kg at £750 = 1.89p; Charolais, 524kg at £970 = 1.85p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1030 = 2.14p; Charolais, 502kg at £1025 = 2.04p; Charolais, 516kg at £1075 = 2.08p; Charolais, 494kg at £995 = 2.01p; Charolais, 560kg at £1120 = 2.00p; Charolais, 488kg at £1035 = 2.12p; Charolais, 520kg at £1040 = 2.00p; Charolais, 508kg at £980 = 1.93p; Charolais, 524kg at £1070 = 2.04p; Limousin, 546kg at £1050 = 1.92p; Charolais, 538kg at £1090 = 2.03p; Bellaghy producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 398kg at £790 = 1.98p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 434kg at £810 = 1.87p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 364kg at £650 = 1.79p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 382kg at £725 = 1.90p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 368kg at £860 = 2.34p; Charolais, 388kg at £890 = 2.29p; Charolais, 374kg at £785 = 2.10p; Charolais, 416kg at £860 = 2.07p; Charolais, 438kg at £880 = 2.01p; Charolais, 374kg at £750 = 2.01p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 274kg at £630 = 2.30p; Limousin, 254kg at £600 = 2.36p; Charolais, 296kg at £690 = 2.33p; Glenullin producer; Charolais, 442kg at £935 = 2.12p; Charolais, 556kg at £1125 = 2.02p; Charolais, 360kg at £750 = 2.08p; Limousin, 328kg at £675 = 2.06p; Limousin, 374kg at £765 = 2.05p; Charolais, 488kg at £980 = 2.01p; Charolais, 500kg at £990 = 1.98p; Charolais, 390kg at £750 = 1.92p; Charolais, 348kg at £690 = 1.98p; Limousin, 454kg at £840 = 1.85p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 490kg at £1050 = 2.14p; Charolais, 442kg at £960 = 2.17p; Charolais, 428kg at £800 = 1.87p; Limousin, 442kg at £880 = 1.99pp; Limousin, 462kg at £890 = 1.93p; Charolais, 432kg at £840 = 1.94p; Glenullin producer; Charolais, 428kg at £930 = 2.17p; Charolais, 336kg at £730 = 2.17p; Charolais, 412kg at £885 = 2.15p; Charolais, 398kg at £825 = 2.07p; Limousin, 500kg at £1020 = 2.04p; Charolais, 442kg at £905 = 2.05p; Charolais, 622kg at £1190 = 1.91p; Charolais, 564kg at £1045 = 1.83p; Limousin, 618kg at £1120 = 1.81p; Limousin, 568kg at £1025 = 1.80p; Charolais, 564kg at £1045 = 1.85p; Limavady producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 414kg at £970 = 2.34p; Limousin, 420kg at £990 = 2.36p; Limousin, 428kg at £865 = 2.02p; Limousin, 468kg at £880 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 398kg at £940 = 2.36p; Charolais, 300kg at £700 = 2.33p; Charolais, 332kg at £700 = 2.11p; Charolais, 280kg at £535 = 1.91p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 282kg at £710 = 2.52p; Charolais, 428kg at £1070 = 2.50p; Charolais, 344kg at £825 = 2.40p; Charolais, 412kg at £1000 = 2.43p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 518kg at £1115 = 2.15p; Charolais, 566kg at £1100 = 1.94p; Charolais, 590kg at £1140 = 1.93p; Charolais, 548kg at £1025 = 1.87p; Charolais, 566kg at £1035 = 1.83p; Charolais, 586kg at £1060 = 1.81p and Ballymena producer; Simmental, 524kg at £1100 = 2.10p; Simmental, 480kg at £900 = 1.88p; Limousin, 594kg at £1155 = 1.94p; Simmental, 490kg at £930 = 1.90p; Simmental, 480kg at £900 = 1.88p; Charolais, 474kg at £1000 = 2.11p; Charolais, 450kg at £920 = 2.04p; Simmental, 508kg at £965 = 1.90p; Simmental, 474kg at £970 = 2.05p; Simmental, 536kg at £955 = 1.78p; Simmental, 414kg at £795 = 1.92p; Shorthorn,590kg at £1085 = 1.84p; Simmental, 446kg at £850 = 1.91p.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; Charolais, 318kg at £970 = 3.05p; Charolais, 290kg at £850 = 2.93p; Charolais, 322kg at £900 = 2.80p; Charolais, 348kg at £890 = 2.56p; Charolais, 312kg at £790 = 2.53p; Charolais, 362kg at £770 = 2.13p; Charolais, 348kg at £750 = 2.16p; Charolais, 368kg at £760 = 2.07p; Limousin, 306kg at £700 = 2.29p; Charolais, 334kg at £755 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 294kg at £740 = 2.52p; Charolais, 262kg at £660 = 2.52p; Charolais, 328kg at £770 = 2.35p; Charolais, 306kg at £705 = 2.30p; Charolais, 350kg at £800 = 2.29p; Charolais, 316kg at £720 = 2.28p; Charolais, 276kg at £610 = 2.21p; Charolais, 334kg at £750 = 2.25p; Charolais, 350kg at £765 = 2.19p; Charolais, 338kg at £730 = 2.16p; Charolais, 358kg at £895 = 2.50p; Charolais, 358kg at £600 = 1.68p; Charolais, 324kg at £620 = 1.91p; Charolais, 432kg at £700 = 1.62p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 240kg at £570 = 2.38p; Charolais, 254kg at £600 = 2.36p; Limousin, 300kg at £655 = 2.18p; Charolais, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Charolais, 370kg at £720 = 1.95p; Charolais, 338kg at £655 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 276kg at £715 = 2.59p; Charolais, 322kg at £830 = 2.58p; Charolais, 296kg at £725 = 2.45p; Limousin, 408kg at £820 = 2.01p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 402kg at £955 = 2.38p; Charolais, 368kg at £800 = 2.17p; Charolais, 372kg at £785 = 2.11p; Charolais, 406kg at £850 = 2.09p; Charolais, 324kg at £660 = 2.04p; Charolais, 336kg at £680 = 2.02p; Charolais, 420kg at £860 = 2.05p; Charolais, 460kg at £955 = 2.08p; Charolais, 380kg at £750 = 1.97p; Charolais, 396kg at £760 = 1.92p; Charolais, 424kg at £800 = 1.89p; Charolais, 346kg at £630 = 1.82p; Charolais, 534kg at £975 = 1.83p; Charolais, 404kg at £755 = 1.87p; Charolais, 450kg at £875 = 1.94p; Charolais, 528kg at £965 = 1.83p; Charolais, 352kg at £685 = 1.95p; Charolais, 500kg at £940 = 1.88p; Charolais, 474kg at £860 = 1.81p; Charolais, 528kg at £970 = 1.84p; Charolais, 372kg at £775 = 2.08p; Limousin, 424kg at £735 = 1.73p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 428kg at £770 = 1.80p; Charolais, 428kg at £780 = 1.82p; Limousin, 420kg at £745 = 1.77p; Limousin, 544kg at £875 = 1.61p; AA,508kg at £870 = 1.71p; AA,534kg at £910 = 1.70p; Limousin, 514kg at £840 = 1.63p; BB,500kg at £750 = 1.50p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 276kg at £680 = 2.46p; Limousin, 362kg at £615 = 1.70p; Limousin, 276kg at £465 = 1.68p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 290kg at £585 = 2.02p; Simmental, 314kg at £590 = 1.88p; Bellaghy producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 380kg at £720 = 1.89p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 350kg at £795 = 2.27p; Charolais, 336kg at £760 = 2.26p; Limousin, 298kg at £660 = 2.21p; Limousin, 306kg at £655 = 2.14p; Limousin, 484kg at £930 = 1.92p; Limousin, 462kg at £895 = 1.94p; Limousin, 330kg at £600 = 1.82p; Limousin, 478kg at £820 = 1.72p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 360kg at £750 = 2.08p; Charolais, 384kg at £750 = 1.95p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 262kg at £670 = 2.40p; Limousin, 238kg at £505 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 450kg at £915 = 2.03p; Charolais, 282kg at £670 = 2.38p; Charolais, 568kg at £1000 = 1.76p; Charolais, 534kg at £1000 = 1.87p; Charolais, 596kg at £1040 = 1.74p; Glenullin producer; Charolais, 404kg at £825 = 2.04p; Charolais, 394kg at £795 = 2.02p; Charolais, 382kg at £770 = 2.02p; Charolais, 348kg at £720 = 2.07p; Charolais, 396kg at £770 = 1.94p; Charolais, 466kg at £905 = 1.94p; Limousin, 518kg at £975 = 1.88p; Limousin, 522kg at £880 = 1.69p; Limousin, 406kg at £725 = 1.79p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 404kg at £825 = 2.04p; Charolais, 450kg at £840 = 1.87p and Glenullin producer; Limousin, 318kg at £660 = 2.08p; Charolais, 352kg at £670 = 1.90p; Limousin, 312kg at £530 = 1.70p; Charolais, 392kg at £640 = 1.63p.

