Swatragh Mart: Lambs selling to £100 and fat ewes selling to £117

Sheep: Lambs selling to £100, fat ewes selling to £117 and breeders selling to £188.

A strong show of over 1,100 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a great trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 450 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £117.

Almost 700 lambs were presented for sale topping at £100 for a pen of 26kg Texel lambs with the strongest demand being achieved for mid weight lambs (20-23kg).

A small show of breeding stock topped at £188 for a hogget ewe with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Tobermore producer; 26kg at £100 = 3.85p; Moneymore producer; 25kg at £97.00 = 3.88p; Desertmartin producer; 26kg at £95.00 = 3.65p; Stewartstown producer; 28kg at £95.00 = 3.39p; Claudy producer; 25kg at £94.00 = 3.76p; Castlerock producer; 26.5kg at £94.00 = 3.55p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £94.00 = 3.76p and Eglinton producer; 26.8kg at £94.00 = 3.51p.

Mid-weight lambs: Glarryford producer; 23kg at £95.20 = 4.14p; Dungiven producer; 22.3kg at £94.00 = 4.22p; Toomebridge producer; 21.8kg at £94.00 = 4.32p; Aghadowey producer; 23.5kg at £94.00 = 4.00p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £93.80 = 4.26p; Ballintoy producer; 22kg at £93.00 = 4.23p; Aghadowey producer; 23kg at £93.00 = 4.04p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £92.00 = 4.38p and Swatragh producer; 21.5kg at £92.00 = 4.28p.

Light weight lambs: Kilrea producer; 20kg at £88.50 = 4.43p; Cookstown producer; 20.4kg at £87.80 = 4.30p; Cookstown producer; 20.5kg at £87.50 = 4.27p; Ballintoy producer; 20kg at £86.50 = 4.23p; Loughguile producer; 19.5kg at £84.00 = 4.31p and Garvagh producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p.

Fat ewe prices: Pomeroy producer; 7 ewes at £117; Coleraine producer; 2 ewes at £117; Limvady producer; 1 ewe at £112 and Beragh producer; 4 ewes at £106.

Cattle: A good show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to £1,200 for a Charolais weighing 460kg.

Heifers sold to £1,125 for a Limousin weighing 544kg.

Fat cows sold to £700 for a Limousin weighing 570kg.

Breeding stock were also a good trade with cows and calves selling to £1,210 for a Limousin cow with a strong calf at foot.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 544kg at £1,125 = 2.07p.

Bullocks - Charolais, 460kg at £1,200 = 2.61p.

Cull cows - Limousion, 570kg at £700 = 1.23p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 524kg at £1,010 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 418kg at £765 = 1.83p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 574kg at £1,125 = 1.96p; Charolais, 664kg at £1,180 = 1.78p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,000 = 1.76p; Charolais, 628kg at £1,090 = 1.74p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,125 = 2.07p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,060 = 2.04p; Limousin, 486kg at £955 = 1.97p; Limousin, 436kg at £840 = 1.93p; Limousin, 464kg at £875 = 1.89p; Limousin, 472kg at £800 = 1.69p; Limousin, 520kg at £880 = 1.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £920 = 1.77p; Limousin, 472kg at £830 = 1.76p; Swedish Red, 494kg at £820 = 1.66p; Limousin, 490kg at £825 = 1.68p; Aberdeen Angus, 318kg at £515 = 1.62p; Limousin, 504kg at £800 = 1.59p and Upperlands producer; Limousin, 360kg at £655 = 1.82p; Limousin, 410kg at £640 = 1.56p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 460kg at £1,200 = 2.61p; Charolais, 392kg at £905 = 2.31p; Limousin, 446kg at £940 = 2.11p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,000 = 1.93p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 334kg at £550 = 1.65p; Donemana producer; Shorthorn dairy, 344kg at £660 = 1.92p; Shorthorn dairy, 412kg at £695 = 1.69p; Toomebridge producer; Belgian Blue, 482kg at £860 = 1.78p; Belgian Blue, 502kg at £890 = 1.77p; Limousin, 518kg at £850 = 1.64p and Ballymena producer; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £835 = 1.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £730 = 1.64p; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £750 = 1.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £790 = 1.75p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £700 = 1.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 476kg at £790 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £660 = 1.59p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £940 = 1.83p.

Cull cows: Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 570kg at £700 = 1.23p; Limousin, 508kg at £695 = 1.37p and Holstein, 580kg at £150.

Springers/cows and calves: Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at foot - £1,210. Fleckvieh cow in calf to Charolais bull - £920. Fleckvieh cow in calf to Charolais bull - £680.

