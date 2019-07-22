Swatragh Mart: Lambs selling to £104 and fat ewes to £131

Sheep: Saturday saw our biggest show of sheep this year at Swatragh Livestock Mart with almost 2,200 head passing through the sale ring.

An entry of 740 cull ewes saw very strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £131 for Texels, with many lots passing the £110 mark.

Almost 1,400 lambs were presented for sale which met a trade reflecting reduced factory prices, however some great prices were still achieved, with lambs topping at £104 for two lambs 29kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £104; 3.59p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £87.50 = 3.37p; Draperstown producer; 26.8kg at £85.00 = 3.18p; Ballyclare producer; 27kg at £80.00 = 2.96p; Ballymoney producer; 29kg at £85.00 = 2.93p; Coleraine producer; 27kg at £80.00 = 2.96p and Limavady producer; 29kg at £79.50 = 3.01p.

Mid-weight lambs: Ballyclare producer; 24.6kg at £77.50 = 3.15p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £76.80 = 3.20p; Loughgall producer; 22kg at £76.00 = 3.45p; Desertmartin producer; 24kg at £75.50 = 3.15p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £75.00 = 3.13p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £75.00 = 3.26p; Tobermore producer; 24.5kg at £75.00 = 3.06p; Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £74.00 = 3.33p; Upperlands producer; 22.8kg at £74.50 = 3.27p; Tobermore producer; 23.5kg at £74.00 = 3.15p and Maghera producer; 21.5kg at £72.80 = 3.39p.

Light weight lambs: Portglenone producer; 20.6kg at £70.00 = 3.40p; Portadown producer; 20.4kg at £70.00 = 3.43p; Dungannon producer; 20.2kg at £69.00 = 3.42p; Bellaghy producer; 19kg at £70.80 = 3.73p; Tobermore producer; 18kg at £62.00 = 3.44p and Moneymore producer; 17.5kg at £64.80 = 3.70p.

Fat ewe prices: Quigleys Point producer; 1 ewe at £131; Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £119 and Garvagh producer; 2 ewes at £129.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £90 - £131.

Suffolk - £75 - £100.

Mule/Crossbred - £60 - £85.

Cattle: A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Heifers sold to a top of 2.20ppk for a Limousin weighing 378kg at £830.

Bullocks sold to £610 for a Fleckvieh weighing 402kg.

Cows and calves sold to £1,260 for a Hereford with a Belgium Blue heifer calf at foot.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 378kg at £830 = 2.20p; Limousin, 408kg at £875 = 2.14p; Limousin, 376kg at £765 = 2.03p; Limousin, 450kg at £920 = 2.04p; Limousin, 408kg at £750 = 1.84p; Limousin, 426kg at £825 = 1.94p; Limousin, 436kg at £800 = 1.83p; Limousin, 368kg at £665 = 1.81p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 382kg at £720 = 1.88p; Limousin, 322kg at £550 = 1.71p.

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Fleckvieh,354kg at £580 = 1.64p; Fleckvieh,372kg at £600 = 1.61p and Fleckvieh,402kg at £610 = 1.52p.

Cows and calves: Hereford with Belgium Blue heifer at foot; £1,260 and Hereford with Limousin heifer at foot; £1,250.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

July sponsor: McGuigan’s Garage, Swatragh

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.