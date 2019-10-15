Swatragh Mart: Lambs selling to £74.50 and fat ewes to £94

Sheep: Lambs to £74.50 and fat ewes to £94.

A good entry of 1300 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which met a steadier trade for all types.

A small entry of fat ewes sold to £94 for Texels.

Lambs reached £74.50 for 26.2kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 26.2kg at £74.50 = 2.84p; Cookstown producer; 26.3kg at £74.20 = 2.82p; Moneymore producer; 25.5kg at £72.00 = 2.82p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £73.00 = 2.81p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £72.00 = 2.77p; Plumbridge producer; 26.5kg at £72.00 = 2.72p; Ahadowey producer; 25.5kg at £72.20 = 2.83p; Kilaloo producer; 26.4kg at £71.50 = 2.71p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £71.00 = 2.63p and Pomeroy producer; 25kg at £71.00 = 2.84p.

Mid-weight lambs: Ringsend producer; 24.8kg at £71.00 = 2.86p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £70.00 = 2.86p; Garvagh producer; 24.2kg at £70.00 = 2.89p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £70.20 = 3.02p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £67.80 = 2.98p; Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £66.50 = 3.02p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £66.20 = 2.94p and Plumbridge producer; 21.3kg at £65.80 = 3.09p.

Light weight lambs: Kilrea producer; 20.5kg at £67.20 = 3.28p; Swatragh producer; 20.5kg at £66.00 = 3.22p; Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £66.20 = 3.35p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £65.80 = 3.66p and Draperstown producer; 17.8kg at £64.20 = 3.62p.

Fat ewes: Dungiven producer; 12 ewes at £94.00; Dungiven producer; 2 ewes at £90.00; Maghera producer; 5 ewes at £85.00 and Killaloo producer; 9 ewes at £81.

Cattle: Monday saw the annual Belgian Blue and Blonde d'Aquitaine suckled calf show and sale with a strong show of 200 good quality cattle resulting in a strong, steady trade.

Swatragh Mart would like to thank and congratulate all prize winners and producers on the quality of stock put forward for sale.

Heifers sold to £4.42 per kilo for 240kg at £1060.

Bullocks sold to £2.62 per kilo for 290kg at £760.

Cows to £1.71 per kilo for 690kg at £1180.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 240kg at £1060 = 4.42p; Limousin, 278kg at £1080 = 3.88p; Limousin, 272kg at £880 = 3.24p; Greysteel producer; Belgian Blue, 330kg at £1325 = 4.02p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 284kg at £730 = 2.57p; Limousin, 328kg at £745 = 2.27p; Limousin, 342kg at £725 = 2.12p; Limousin, 308kg at £710 = 2.31p; Limousin, 354kg at £720 = 2.03p; Limousin, 444kg at £1010 = 2.27p; Limousin, 460kg at £1060 = 2.30p; Limousin, 426kg at £830 = 1.95p; Limousin, 386kg at £750 = 1.94p; Limousin, 422kg at £780 = 1.85p; Limousin, 400kg at £750 = 1.88p; Limousin, 474kg at £880 = 1.86p; Limousin, 472kg at £850 = 1.80p; Limousin, 472kg at £800 = 1.69p; Limousin, 456kg at £820 = 1.80p Portglenone producer; Limousin, 602kg at £1360 = 2.26p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 444kg at £900 = 2.03p; Limousin, 480kg at £880 = 1.83p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 510kg at £1280 = 2.51p; Limousin, 344kg at £840 = 2.44p; Limousin, 476kg at £1090 = 2.29p; Limousin, 516kg at £1090 = 2.11p; Limousin, 544kg at £1085 = 1.99p; Limousin, 444kg at £840 = 1.89p; Limousin, 474kg at £815 = 1.72p; Simmental, 508kg at £840 = 1.65p; Limousin, 428kg at £750 = 1.75p; Limousin, 512kg at £890 = 1.74p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 334kg at £680 = 2.04p; Charolais, 348kg at £695 = 2.00p; Castlerock producer; Limousin, 306kg at £620 = 2.03p; Limousin, 332kg at £610 = 1.84p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 382kg at £715 = 1.87p; Limousin, 456kg at £845 = 1.85p; Charolais, 428kg at £770 = 1.80p; Belgian Blue, 314kg at £580 = 1.85p; Limousin, 440kg at £750 = 1.70p; Limousin, 426kg at £680 = 1.60p; Charolais, 458kg at £815 = 1.78p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 296kg at £630 = 2.13p; Limousin, 326kg at £640 = 1.96p; Charolais, 396kg at £750 = 1.89p; Charolais, 340kg at £640 = 1.88p; Limousin, 390kg at £720 = 1.71p; Limousin, 390kg at £730 = 1.87p; Charolais, 388kg at £680 = 1.75p; Charolais, 540kg at £820 = 1.52p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 438kg at £815 = 1.86p; Charolais, 504kg at £805 = 1.60p; Limousin, 446kg at £715 = 1.60p; Charolais, 466kg at £750 = 1.61p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 626kg at £900 = 1.44p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 222kg at £450 = 2.03p; Charolais, 292kg at £540 = 1.85p; Charolais, 300kg at £580 = 1.93p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine 424kg at £870 = 2.05p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 420kg at £675 = 1.61p; Charolais, 364kg at £630 = 1.73p; Charolais, 408kg at £635 = 1.56p; Charolais, 408kg at £700 = 1.72p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 502kg at £970 = 1.93p; Limousin, 526kg at £970 = 1.84p; Blonde d'Aquitaine 546kg at £940 = 1.72p and Stewartstown producer; Limousin, 608kg at £1145 = 1.88p; Limousin, 612kg at £1145 = 1.87p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 464kg at £840 = 1.81p; Belgian Blue, 496kg at £900 = 1.81p; Belgian Blue, 476kg at £820 = 1.72p; Limousin, 360kg at £600 = 1.67p; Limousin, 434kg at £690 = 1.59p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 542kg at £920 = 1.70p; Simmental, 480kg at £800 = 1.67p; Limousin, 498kg at £840 = 1.69p; Charolais, 592kg at £950 = 1.60p; Charolais, 566kg at £915 = 1.62p; Limousin, 608kg at £995 = 1.64p.

Bullocks: Claudy producer; Charolais, 326kg at £805 = 2.47p; Simmental, 330kg at £740 = 2.24p; Charolais, 372kg at £820 = 2.20p; Charolais, 364kg at £780 = 2.14p;Shorthorn, 344kg at £695 = 2.02p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 418kg at £860 = 2.06p; Charolais, 484kg at £900 = 1.86p; Simmental, 494kg at £790 = 1.60p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 356kg at £730 = 2.05p; Belgian Blue, 354kg at £600 = 1.69p; Castlerock producer; Limousin, 296kg at £710 = 2.40p; Limousin, 292kg at £710 = 2.43p; Limousin, 330kg at £760 = 2.30p; Limousin, 328kg at £705 = 2.15p; Limousin, 324kg at £660 = 2.04p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 438kg at £930 = 2.12p; Limousin, 388kg at £810 = 2.09p; Limousin, 492kg at £1005 = 2.04p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 260kg at £685 = 2.63p; Charolais, 290kg at £760 = 2.62p; Charolais, 310kg at £745 = 2.40p; Charolais, 348kg at £770 = 2.21p; Charolais, 324kg at £750 = 2.31p; Charolais, 326kg at £750 = 2.30p; Charolais, 300kg at £555 = 1.85p; Charolais, 338kg at £730 = 2.16p; Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 592kg at £1055 = 1.78p; Limousin, 586kg at £1045 = 1.78p; Aberdeen Angus, 578kg at £880 = 1.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £800 = 1.41p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 470kg at £975 = 2.07p; Limousin, 492kg at £900 = 1.83p; Limousin, 600kg at £1070 = 1.78p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 436kg at £920 = 2.11p; Charolais, 276kg at £705 = 2.55p; Limousin, 362kg at £800 = 2.21p; Charolais, 282kg at £680 = 2.41p; Charolais, 300kg at £685 = 2.28p; Simmental, 456kg at £920 = 2.02p; Charolais, 342kg at £725 = 2.12p; Charolais, 368kg at £760 = 2.07p; Charolais, 410kg at £710 = 1.73p; Charolais, 392kg at £670 = 1.71p; Charolais, 422kg at £700 = 1.66p; Charolais, 294kg at £400 = 1.36p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 556kg at £1070 = 1.92p; Limousin, 484kg at £790 = 1.63p; Simmental, 570kg at £800 = 1.40p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 440kg at £725 = 1.65p; Limousin, 344kg at £590 = 1.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £770 = 1.52p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 320kg at £695 = 2.17p; Charolais, 418kg at £800 = 1.91p; Blonde d'Aquitaine 426kg at £750 = 1.76p; Charolais, 346kg at £610 = 1.76p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 500kg at £890 = 1.78p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 424kg at £900 = 2.12p; Limousin, 364kg at £795 = 2.18p; Limousin, 434kg at £840 = 1.94p; Limousin, 408kg at £785 = 1.92p; Limousin, 452kg at £865 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 456kg at £850 = 1.86p; Limousin, 522kg at £945 = 1.81p; Limousin, 522kg at £945 = 1.81p; Charolais, 528kg at £930 = 1.76p; Limousin, 532kg at £825 = 1.55p; Charolais, 614kg at £945 = 1.54p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 428kg at £805 = 1.88p; Charolais, 456kg at £790 = 1.73p; Charolais, 508kg at £835 = 1.64p; Charolais, 486kg at £790 = 1.63p; Charolais, 478kg at £750 = 1.57p; Limousin, 656kg at £1030 = 1.57p; Limousin, 532kg at £840 = 1.58p; Limousin, 596kg at £900 = 1.51p; Limousin, 520kg at £800 = 1.54p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 328kg at £765 = 2.33p.

