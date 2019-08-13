Swatragh Mart: Lambs selling to £83 and fat ewes to £139

Sheep: Another strong show of 1,900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of over 700 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £139 for Texels, with many lots passing the £100 mark.

Almost 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade for good quality, well fleshed lambs topping at £83.00 for 25.5kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Aghadowey producer; 25.5kg at £83.00 = 3.25p; Portglenone producer; 26.6kg at £82.00 = 3.08p; Garvagh producer; 25.2kg at £81.00 = 3.21p; Ballymoney producer; 24kg at £80.80 = 3.37p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £80.00 = 3.33p; Ballymena producer; 23.8kg at £81.00 = 3.40p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £81.00 = 3.12p; Limavady producer; 24.4kg at £80.00 = 3.28p and Draperstown producer; 24.1kg at £80.20 = 3.33p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £77.00 = 3.47p; Toomebridge producer; 22.4kg at £77.00 = 3.44p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £76.00 = 3.42p; Draperstown producer; 22.4kg at £76.80 = 3.43p; Kilrea producer; 22.4kg at £77.00 = 3.44p; Swatragh producer; 22.7kg at £76.00 = 3.35p; Garvagh producer; 21.5kg at £74.20 = 3.45p; Portglenone producer; 21.8kg at £74.00 = 3.40p and Loughgall producer; 21.8kg at £74.50 = 3.43p.

Light weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 20.5kg at £74.50 = 3.63p; Garvagh producer; 20.5kg at £71.50 = 3.49p; Glenullin producer; 19kg at £72.00 = 3.79p and Garvagh producer; 18.7kg at £70.00 = 3.74p.

Fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £139; Aghadowey producer; 1 ewe at £131; Dungannon producer; 4 ewes at £128 and Desertmartin producer; 4 ewes at £108; 6 ewes at £105.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £90 - £139.

Suffolk - £75 - £100.

Mule/crossbred - £55 - £80.

Cattle: A good show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Heifers sold to a top of £1,140 for a Limousin 638kg (1.79p).

Bullocks sold to £910 for a Simmental weighing 490kg (1.86p).

Fat cows sold to £1,190 for a Limousin 820kg.

Springers sold to £1,280 for a Shorthorn heifer in calf to a Shorthorn bull.

Heifers: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 638kg at £1,140 = 1.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £845 = 1.82p; Limousin, 492kg at £900 = 1.83p; Limousin, 490kg at £875 = 1.79p; Limousin, 444kg at £820 = 1.85p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 302kg at £550 = 1.82p; Limousin, 382kg at £765 = 2.00p; Limousin, 302kg at £525 = 1.74p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 548kg at £1,000 = 1.82p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 518kg at £805 = 1.55p; Belgian Blue, 446kg at £780 = 1.75p; Belgian Blue, 426kg at £640 = 1.50p; Belgian Blue, 484kg at £870 = 1.80p and Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, 484kg at £805 = 1.66p; Shorthorn, 418kg at £720 = 1.72p; Limousin, 412kg at £700 = 1.70p; Limousin, 512kg at £870 = 1.70p; Limousin, 448kg at £810 = 1.81p; Limousin, 482kg at £830 = 1.72p; Limousin, 468kg at £810 = 1.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £690 = 1.56p; Shorthorn, 470kg at £800 = 1.70p; Shorthorn, 456kg at £800 = 1.75p; Limousin, 424kg at £700 = 1.65p; Shorthorn, 396kg at £700 = 1.77p; Limousin, 372kg at £680 = 1.83p; Stabiliser, 428kg at £700 = 1.64p; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £780 = 1.73p; Limousin, 408kg at £700 = 1.72p; Stabiliser, 436kg at £670 = 1.54p; Limousin, 330kg at £535 = 1.62p.

Bullocks: Coleraine producer; Limousin, 358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Limousin, 440kg at £840 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 456kg at £885 = 1.94p; Simmental, 490kg at £910 = 1.86p; Limousin, 396kg at £860 = 2.17p.

Springing heifers/cows: In calf to beef shorthorn bull.

Drumsurn producer; Shorthorn, £1,280; Simmental, £1,080; Hereford, £1,050; Limousin, £1,080; Limousin, £1,100; Shorthorn, £1,000; Shorthorn, £1,140; Charolais, £1,040; Simmental, £1,000; Shorthorn, £1,200; Limousin, £1,070; Shorthorn, £925.

Cull cows: Upperlands producer; Limousin, 820kg at £1,190 = 1.45p.

