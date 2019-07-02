Swatragh Mart: Lambs selling to £86.50 and fat ewes selling to £134.

Sheep: A very strong show of over 1,350 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over almost 600 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £134 for Texels.

750 lambs were presented for sale topping at £86.50 for a pen of 24.5kg Texel cross lambs.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £86.50 = 3.53p; Ballymena producer; 28.5kg at £84.50 = 2.96p; Portstewart producer; 24.5kg at £80.50 = 3.29p; Stewartstown producer; 25kg at £84.00 = 3.36p; Portglenone producer; 27kg at £84.00 = 3.11p; Magherafelt producer; 25.9kg at £83.80 = 3.24p; Dunloy producer; 25kg at £80.00 = 3.20p and Dunloy producer; 24.8kg at £79.00 = 3.19p.

Mid-weight lambs: Bushmills producer; 23.7kg at £83.50 = 3.52p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £82.80 = 3.68p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £81.00 = 3.45p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £81.50 = 3.70p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £80.50 = 3.39p; Garvagh producer; 22.3kg at £80.00 = 3.59p; Rasharkin producer; 23.5kg at £80.00 = 3.40p; Cookstown producer; 21.8kg at £78.20 = 3.60p; Swatragh producer; 21.5kg at £78.50 = 3.65p; Dungiven producer; 21.3kg at £77.20 = 3.63p; Upperlands producer; 21kg at £77.20 = 3.68p and Kilrea producer; 21.6kg at £76.20 = 3.53p.

Light weight lambs: Stewartstown producer; 20.8kg at £76.00 = 3.66p; Rasharkin producer; 20.4kg at £75.50 = 3.70p; Cookstown producer; 19.4kg at £69.00 = 3.56p; Swatragh producer; 19.5kg at £68.80 = 3.53p; Moneymore producer; 19kg at £65.50 = 3.45p; Ballyronan producer; 18kg at £65.00 = 3.61p and Kilrea producer; 18.5kg at £66.00 = 3.57p.

Fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £134; Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £125; Ballymoney producer; 4 ewes at £124 and Stewartstown producer; 2 ewes at £113.

Cattle: A good show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to £1,015 for an Blonde d'Aquitaine weighing 542kg.

Heifers sold to £660 for a Charolais weighing 316kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Charolais, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p.

Bullocks - Aberdeen Angus, 330kg at £680 = 2.06p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Charolais, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p and Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £660 = 1.88p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £755 = 2.04p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 412kg at £810 = 1.97p; Charolais, 424kg at £780 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 420kg at £810 = 1.93p; Hereford,424kg at £800 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 550kg at £955 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £895 = 1.71p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 542kg at £1,015 = 1.87p; Limousin, 412kg at £700 = 1.70p; Charolais, 524kg at £870 = 1.66p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 436kg at £820 = 1.88p and Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 330kg at £680 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 242kg at £400 = 1.65p; Charolais, 408kg at £560 = 1.37p; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £500 = 1.92p.

Cull cows: Slaughtneil producer; Charolais, 860kg at £1180 = 1.37p; Slaughtneil producer; Limousin, 632kg at £755 = 1.19p; Limousin, 910kg at £1070 = 1.18p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 698kg at £800 = 1.15p; Charolais, 802kg at £905 = 1.13p and Limavady producer; Simmental, 602kg at £670 = 1.11p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

July sponsor: McGuigan’s Garage, Swatragh.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.