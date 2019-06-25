Swatragh Mart: Lambs selling to £90, fat ewes to £129 and breeders to £200

Sheep: Lambs selling to £90, fat ewes selling to £129 and breeders selling to £200.

A very strong show of over 1,200 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday (June 22) which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

A reduced trade for fat lambs was realised, due to factory prices dropping.

An entry of over 400 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £129 for Texels.

750 lambs were presented for sale topping at £90.00 for a pen of 27kg Texel cross lambs.

A small show of breeding stock topped at £200 for a ewe with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Loughgall producer; 27kg at £90.00 = 3.33p; Cookstown producer; 25.4kg at £88.50 = 3.48p; Magherafelt producer; 26.8kg at £86.00 = 3.21p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £85.00 = 3.15p and Maghera producer; 28.5kg at £85.20 = 2.99p.

Mid-weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 24kg at £89.20 = 3.72p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £88.00 = 3.59p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £87.50 = 3.57p; Garvagh producer; 23.3kg at £87.00 = 3.74p; Desertmartin producer; 24kg at £87.50 = 3.65p; Maghera produce; 23.2kg at £87.50 = 3.77p; Bellaghy producer; 23kg at £87.00 = 3.78p; Glenullin producer; 23kg at £86.50 = 3.76p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £85.20 = 3.87p and Maghera producer; 23kg at £86.20 = 3.75p.

Light weight lambs: Kilrea producer; 20.8kg at £81.00 = 3.89p; Ballycastle producer; 19.6kg at £78.00 = 3.98p; Draperstown producer; 19kg at £73.00 = 3.84p; Swatragh producer; 19.8kg at £71.00 = 3.59p; Garvagh producer; 17.3kg at £67.00 = 3.88p and Dunloy producer; 16kg at £62.20 = 3.89p.

Fat ewe prices: Draperstown producer; 1 ewe at £129; Omagh producer; 6 ewes at £112; 5 ewes at £106; 15 ewes at £101 and Dungiven producer; 5 ewes at £102.

Cattle: A good show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to £1,140 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 608kg.

Heifers sold to £1,135 for a Charolais weighing 628kg.

Top price per kilo:

Heifers – Limousin, 286kg at £750 = 2.62p.

Bullocks – Charolais, 330kg at £750 = 2.27p.

Heifers: Kilrea producer; Limousin, 286kg at £750 = 2.62p; Limousin, 318kg at £775 = 2.44p; Limousin, 294kg at £695 = 2.36p; Limousin, 366kg at £735 = 2.01p; Limousin, 354kg at £830 = 2.34p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 362kg at £695 = 1.92p; Limousin, 324kg at £530 = 1.64p; Belgian Blue, 434kg at £700 = 1.61p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 422kg at £700 = 1.66p; Donemana producer; Belgian Blue, 350kg at £645 = 1.84p; Donemana producer; Charolais, 330kg at £570 = 1.73p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 494kg at £910 = 1.84p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 344kg at £560 = 1.63p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 570kg at £1,120 = 1.96p; Belgian Blue, 566kg at £1,060 = 1.87p; Charolais, 628kg at £1,135 = 1.81p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,015 = 1.74p;

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 330kg at £750 = 2.27p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,000 = 2.13p; Garvagh producer; Fleckvieh, 464kg at £770 = 1.66p; Kilrea producer; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £905 = 1.76p; Limousin, 316kg at £695 = 2.20p; Limousin, 500kg at £950 = 1.90p; Limousin, 420kg at £760 = 1.81p; Limousin, 480kg at £875 = 1.82p; Limousin, 564kg at £1,080 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 608kg at £1,140 = 1.88p; Limousin, 446kg at £740 = 1.66p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,035 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 586kg at £1,015 = 1.73p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 502kg at £990 = 1.97p; Charolais, 464kg at £900 = 1.94p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,065 = 1.93p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,080 = 2.07p and Portglenone producer; Limousin, 442kg at £755 = 1.71p.

Payment on the day.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.