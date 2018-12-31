‘Sweet’ success for Matt’s Caroline in Beltex Christmas Show and Sale

It was ‘sweet’ success for Matthew Burleigh at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Christmas Show and Sale in Dungannon Farmers Mart as Matt’s Caroline, Lot 8, a Shearling Ewe, was named Show Champion.

Judge Francis Lyons from Kilconnell, County Galway, described the winning Shearling as ‘having good width and a strong head – an excellent all round ewe!’

Reserve Champion was Lot 12, Ravara Bressi ET, an Aged Ewe from A. Murray & Son’s Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

Francis described the Reserve Champion as “very correct and nicely toned”.

The Ewe Lamb class winner was Ballycreelly Danielle, Lot 27, belonging to K & A McCarthy, Comber.

“Overall the quality was very good,” added Francis.

A total of 32 MV Accredited and Scrapie monitored Pedigree Female Sheep were listed for sale on the day comprising of 15 Aged Ewes, nine Shearling Ewes and eight Ewe Lambs.

Top price in the sales ring was 1750gns paid for the Show Champion, Matt’s Caroline, a Shearling Ewe belonging to Matthew Burleigh from Kinawley.

The Champion was purchased by Colm Curran from County Meath.

RESULTS:

Class 1, Shearling Ewes:

1st Matt’s Caroline, Lot 8 (Substitute) Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

2nd Artnagullion Case, Lot 6, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

3rd Ballycreelly Christina, Lot 3, K & A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber.

4th Artnagullion Catch, Lot 5, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Class 2, Aged Ewes:

1st Ravara Bressi ET, Lot 12, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

2nd Glenview Bella, Lot 18, Sean Daly, Glenview Flock, Omagh.

3rd Ravara Baladeva, Lot 10, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

4th Finlough Wild Girl, Lot 22, Seamus Kelly, Finlough Flock, Omagh.

Class 3, Ewe Lambs:

1st Ballycreelly Danielle, Lot 27, K & A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber.

2nd Ravara Dream Gal, Lot 31, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

3rd Ravara Dublin Gal, Lot 30, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

4th Ballycreelly Dani, Lot 28, K & A McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Comber.

SHOW CHAMPION:

Matt’s Caroline, Lot 8, Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

RESERVE SHOW CHAMPION:

Ravara Bressi ET,Lot 12, Aged Ewe, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

TOP PRICES:

Matt’s Caroline, Lot 8, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley purchased by Colm Curran, Kilbride, Trim, Co. Meath for 1750gns.

Ravara Bressi ET, Lot 12, Aged Ewe, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan purchased by D. Patton from Newtownards for 820gns.

Artnagullion Case, Shearling Ewe, Lot 6, belonging to Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells was purchased by Robert Gilmore, Dromore, Co. Tyrone for 750gns.

Ravara Beautiful Girl, Lot 16, Aged Ewe, A. Murray & Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan purchased by Eamon Gallagher, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone for 460gns.

Ballycreelly Danielle, Lot 27, Ewe Lamb class winner, K & A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber, purchased by Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm.