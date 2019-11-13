Tackling rural crime remains a priority says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is reminding members that Crimestoppers UK has a dedicated hotline for reporting rural crime and providing information about felony incidents.

Commenting on Crimestoppers rural crime hotline, UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt, said: “Rural crime is on the rise with high value items such as tractors, quad bikes, and indeed livestock, falling victim to the actions of rural thieves.

“These crimes have left farmers and rural dwellers feeling isolated and anxious in their own homes and farms, not to mention the devastating impact on the local area.

“This is why Crimestoppers UK hotline is an essential 24/7 service for the rural community, providing support and help in the unfortunate event of a theft.

“I encourage all UFU members and those in the rural community who have been a victim of rural crime, regardless of the value of the item or livestock stolen, to report the incident to the PSNI for investigation.

“Or if you have information that would help the PSNI to bring the perpetrators of rural thefts to justice, please lift the phone and contact Crimestoppers.

“Any amount of information no matter how small it may seem may prove valuable to the PSNI when investigating rural crimes.”

The Crimestoppers UK hotline can be reached through the Rural Crime reporting line on 0800 783 0137. UFU members can also access the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), new ‘Rural Crime Hub’, an online service for farmers which has advice and tips on how to prevent rural crime.

The Rural Crime Hub can be accessed by visiting the website of the NFU website.

The latest NFU Mutual Society’s crime report has revealed that the cost of rural crime to Northern Ireland’s rural economy in 2018 increased to £2,757,000.

According to Victor Chestnutt, the report again highlights the real threat that rural thieves pose to Northern Ireland’s farmers and rural dwellers.

He added: “With more and more high value items such as tractors, quad bikes, and indeed livestock falling victim to the actions of rural thieves, it is hardly surprising that farmers and rural dwellers feel isolated and anxious on their own farms.”

The union deputy president added: “So far this year there have been several high value thefts involving tractors as well as a number of large livestock thefts with repeat attacks all too often becoming a reality for many farmers.

“The financial aspect of rural crime can spell disaster for those affected, threatening livelihoods overnight and often there is a lasting impact on well-being that is difficult to measure.”

Mr Chestnutt says when farmers, the PSNI, and the local community work in collaboration the activities of rural thieves can be stopped.

“I would encourage all farmers and rural dwellers to ensure that all incidences of rural crime and any information anyone may hold in relation to rural crime is reported and shared with the PSNI,” the Union’s deputy president commented.

The UFU says rural crime initiatives such as trailer marking, and the freeze branding of livestock are positive, but members should also consider joining their local Farm Watch scheme.