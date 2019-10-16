Tag and win with Fane Valley Stores

Fane Valley Stores are giving their customers a chance to win one of six sets of Heiniger Xperience clippers.

This exceptionally powerful, yet quiet running clipper is extremely easy to use resulting in less stress for both the animal being clipped and the operator. Heiniger Xperience clippers have been designed with a slimline and lightweight body, reinforced with fibreglass to give it strength and durability. Powered by a 200watt permanent magnet motor and weighing only 1.2kg, the Xperience has a very high power-to-weight ratio making it ideal for clipping cattle backs, tails and udders.

To be in for a chance to win one of these Heiniger Xperience Clippers, simply purchase your new Allflex BVD tissue sample tags from any Fane Valley Store. Each new tag bought will count as one entry into the draw, so the more tags you buy the greater the chance you have of winning one of these clippers, worth over £300.

Allflex cattle tags are the market leading tag and have been sold by Fane Valley Stores for over a decade now and its popularity with its users, speaks for itself.

Pat Donnelly, Livestock Identification Manager for Fane Valley Stores commented: “Allflex are the world leader for Livestock Identification tags with over half a billion animals being identified with an Allflex product each year. NI cattle farmers have made the Allflex BVD Tissue Sample tag the tag of choice, resulting in it becoming the market leading tag in NI. Key to this is that the tissue sample needle remains in the tagger after the tag has been applied which greatly reduces the chance of empty samples and minimises the likelihood of samples being lost accidentally. We have also found that herd-keepers greatly appreciate the clear bold print on the Allflex tags which does not fade over time.”

Tags can be ordered in any of Fane Valley’s sixteen Agri-Retail stores or can be ordered and posted direct by calling Fane Valleys Tag Department on 028 9261 0490. To find your local Fane Valley Store visit www.fanevalleystores.com