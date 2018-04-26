TAMA makes new appointments

Major crop packaging manufacturer Tama has taken a significant step to improve the quality and level of service provided to agri-business in Northern Ireland, by appointing Origin Northern Ireland Ltd as their major distributor in the region.

As the region’s leading wholesaler of agri-related products, Origin NI Ltd is now the distributor for the full range of Tama crop packaging products, including the world-beating, and very familiar, black and white TamaNet+ Netwrap.

Tama’s history in this important market segment is well-known and unique. Apart from being the only company to have brought innovation to baling and wrapping needs by continually improving their products’ performance, strength and roll length, Tama are farmers themselves, growing cereal and cotton crops, as well as having considerable sized milk and beef herds, together with other related farming businesses.

This unique fact enables Tama to fully understand their customers’ needs and provide the best customer service experience, more than any other distributor of Netwrap or Twine in the industry. From this unique standpoint, Tama has established important industry-wide development partnerships with all the leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and is recognised as the only product fully-validated and recommended for use on all the leading makes of baler.

Tommy Whiteside of Whiteside Agri Contracts in Greysteel, Derry~Londonderry is a large contractor who uses TamaNet+ 3600. Over the years, Tommy has seen the benefits of Tama’s consistency and reliability with increased quality and strength.

Tommy commented: “Tama netting has given me the peace of mind that allows me trouble free baling and to continue to produce consistently perfect bales each time. It is hassle free and maintains a tight and well packed bale in all weather conditions.

“I’m currently using Tama Edge to Edge 3600m which is excellent and leads to less downtime and greater productivity.”

Tama has recently made another new appointment in sales consultant, Neil Armstrong, who has a long involvement in the agricultural and crop packaging business. Neil’s knowledge and hands-on experience, together with a close familiarity with all Tama’s products, makes him ideally placed to fulfil the important pre-sales information and after-sales support you would expect from a leading company.

Neil commented: “In the world of agriculture, we are well used to the stresses and constraints put upon us by things, mostly out of our influence. Weather is the dominant master in this industry and everything needs to accommodate this to make the business run more smoothly.

“Working together with Origin NI Ltd, I will be responsible for growth and development of the business in this important part of the country, reinforcing the benefits that come with Tama’s market leading products, designed to give the highest output from every baler, and offer greatest crop protection, whatever the weather.”