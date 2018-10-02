Tamnamoney Texels Farmware champion at Swatragh Mart

The Northern Ireland Texel Breeders Club held their annual Club show and sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart recently.

Sponsored by Farmware Supplies, judging commenced with the shearling ram class under the expert eye of judge Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock Texels.

Judge Robert Calvin and Paul Coyle on behalf of sponsor Farmware Supplies hand over the Reserve Champion rosette to Sean McCloskey Glenroe Texels

Mr Calvin choose his first place shearling ram and later Farmware Supplies reserve champion from Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe pen. This strong shearling is a homebred son of Glenroe Youngblood out of a Glenside Valhalla dam. A packed ringside saw a frenzy of bidding with the Glenroe exhibit selling to Mr S J Craig for 1900gns. This ram’s penmate, another homebred by Glenroe Yorkie out of a Tamnamoney ewe by Duncryne Uber Cool also generated interest from the crowd selling for 720gns. Mr Calvin choose his second place shearling from the McKinney Brothers Heathmount pen. An Orrisdale Winchester son out of a Tullagh Voyager daughter sold to Stephen Watt for 600gns. Another from the Heathmount pen from the same sire was among the leading prices, selling to the same buyer for 500gns. Selling for the same money to Dermot O’Kane was a Halbeath Woody son from Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone pen.

First in the ram lamb class and later the Farmware Supplies champion for the second year running was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney exhibit. Selling to Paul Sloan for 480gns this Scotsman Ace out of a Duncryne Uber Cool daughter topped the ram lamb sales.

The Tamnamoney pen headed up the leading prices selling another Ace son for 440gns, a Scotsman’s Avicii son for 400gns and a Millar’s Windbrook for 360gns. Stephen Etherson, Killans Texels also pocketed 440gns for his second place Eden Valley Ace son.

Overall quality lots met with steady trade with averages up on last year’s sale for 25 lots at 425.20gns.

Show results, kindly sponsored by Farmware Supplies Swatragh

Overall champion: Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney with ram lamb

Reserve overall: Sean McCloskey, Glenroe with Shearling Ram

Shearling rams

1st Sean McCloskey, Glenroe

2nd McKinney Brothers, Heathmount

3rd Stephen Etherson, Killans

4th Shaune Duggan, Drumard Hill

Ram lamb

1st Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney

2nd Stephen Etherson, Killans

3rd Dessie Tosh, Toshs

4th Colin Gregg, Kildowney

5th C and M Mullan, Blue Gates

6th Brian Dooher, Shacon

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 12th October and Ballymena Harvest 15th October.

All sales will commence with judging at 6.00pm followed by sales at 7.00pm.

Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact club secretary 07791679112