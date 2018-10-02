Tamnamoney Texels Farmware champion at Swatragh Mart

The Northern Ireland Texel Breeders Club held their annual Club show and sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart recently.
Sponsored by Farmware Supplies, judging commenced with the shearling ram class under the expert eye of judge Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock Texels.
Mr Calvin choose his first place shearling ram and later Farmware Supplies reserve champion from Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe pen. This strong shearling is a homebred son of Glenroe Youngblood out of a Glenside Valhalla dam. A packed ringside saw a frenzy of bidding with the Glenroe exhibit selling to Mr S J Craig for 1900gns. This ram’s penmate, another homebred by Glenroe Yorkie out of a Tamnamoney ewe by Duncryne Uber Cool also generated interest from the crowd selling for 720gns. Mr Calvin choose his second place shearling from the McKinney Brothers Heathmount pen. An Orrisdale Winchester son out of a Tullagh Voyager daughter sold to Stephen Watt for 600gns. Another from the Heathmount pen from the same sire was among the leading prices, selling to the same buyer for 500gns. Selling for the same money to Dermot O’Kane was a Halbeath Woody son from Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone pen.
First in the ram lamb class and later the Farmware Supplies champion for the second year running was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney exhibit. Selling to Paul Sloan for 480gns this Scotsman Ace out of a Duncryne Uber Cool daughter topped the ram lamb sales.
The Tamnamoney pen headed up the leading prices selling another Ace son for 440gns, a Scotsman’s Avicii son for 400gns and a Millar’s Windbrook for 360gns. Stephen Etherson, Killans Texels also pocketed 440gns for his second place Eden Valley Ace son.
Overall quality lots met with steady trade with averages up on last year’s sale for 25 lots at 425.20gns.
Show results, kindly sponsored by Farmware Supplies Swatragh
Overall champion: Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney with ram lamb
Reserve overall: Sean McCloskey, Glenroe with Shearling Ram
Shearling rams
1st Sean McCloskey, Glenroe
2nd McKinney Brothers, Heathmount
3rd Stephen Etherson, Killans
4th Shaune Duggan, Drumard Hill
Ram lamb
1st Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney
2nd Stephen Etherson, Killans
3rd Dessie Tosh, Toshs
4th Colin Gregg, Kildowney
5th C and M Mullan, Blue Gates
6th Brian Dooher, Shacon
The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 12th October and Ballymena Harvest 15th October.
All sales will commence with judging at 6.00pm followed by sales at 7.00pm.
Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact club secretary 07791679112