Tamnamoney Texels tops trade

The pre-Christmas Northern Stars Texel In-Lamb Gimmer Sale returned to Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, 21st December 2019.

Drawing a large crowd locally, UK wide and from Southern Ireland, the sale saw another year of fantastic trade for high quality Texel females on offer from Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Victor and David Chestnutt (Clougher and Bushmills), Paul and Baillie O’Connor (Drumgooland), Alastair and Jack Gault (Forkins and Cherryvale), Roger Strawbridge (Tamnamoney) and guest consignment from Scottish breeder Robert Cockburn, Errol Perth.

Lot 3 SRY1801839 Second best from Roger Strawbridge's Tamnamoney pen changing hands for 3800gns.

Boasting a 94% clearance rate and with 32% of the females sold reaching four figure sums and averaging 100gns for 87 is testament to the demand for quality pedigree texel females.

Kicking off the sale to a flying start was the Knap consignment with Robert Cockburn’s first lot into the ring generating competitive bids for a Mullan Amigo daughter CKP1802756 (E1) out of an Ettrick Vital Spark dam. This dam’s sister has bred sons to 5K twice and is the mother to Knap Alligator. Her ET sister also sold to 2.5K. Scanned in lamb to Sportsman’s Cannon Ball with twins she sold to Paddy Morrissey, Callan, Co Kilkenny for 3200gns. Topping the Knap pen was lot 24 at 3500gns, another Amigo daughter, CKP1802847 (E2). She is out of a Clintery Yuga Khan mother which was one of Mr Cockburn’s favourites sold to the Didcot Flock in 2018. Also in lamb to Cannon Ball and scanned with triplets she also heads South of Ireland to join Rodney McLoughlin’s flock in Clonmany, Co Donegal. Continuing to retain the buyer’s interest the Knap pen sold another two penmates for 3000gns. Lot 23, CKP1802743 (E2), a Proctors Yankee daughter out of a Tamnamoney Tuborg Gold dam is ET sister to 5K Bugsy Malone. In lamb with twins again to Cannon Ball she also moves home to Co Donegal to Richard Wilson’s flock in Raphoe. Making the same money and joining Gary Beacom’s Lakeview Flock, Co Fermanagh was lot 58, CKP1802832 (E2). Again in lamb to Cannon Ball with a single pregnancy, she is one of the last daughters from Connachan Sugarbabe YSM1101561 (E), dam of Knap Vicious Sid 145K.

Also bought by Mr Beacom was the Tamnamoney pen and overall sale leader at 4500gns for Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney Flock, Coleraine. Lot 26, SRY1801885 (2), an April born Scotsman Ace daughter out of a Duncryne Uber Cool dam is full sister to 1900gns Bigus Dicus and from the same breeding line as 5.5K Tamnamoney Yeti and Lanark Champion 5.5K Ballynahone Winner. She sells in lamb to 16K Proctors Cocktail with a single pregnancy. The next leading price for the Tamnamoney pen was Lot 3, SRY1801839 (E1). Also in lamb with a single to Cocktail, she is a Scotsman Avicii daughter out of another Uber Cool dam. This gimmer is a maternal sister to the gimmer sold to the Auldhouseburn Flock in 2018 for 4.5K and to 9K Young Willie McBride and 10K Tamnamoney, Bushtown. She sold to Michael Power, Co Limerick for 3800gns. Staying with the Tamnamoney pen Mr Power bought the next lot into the ring, Lot 4 SRY1801866 (1), for 2800gns. A Millar’s Windbrook daughter, her Gdam is full sister to 8K Tamnamoney Ultimate. She sells in lamb to Tamnamoney Casanova, a favourite Clarks Bolt son. Knocked down for the same money was Lot 28, SRY1801826 an ET Scotsman Ace daughter, carrying twins to Proctors Cocktail she was the pick of Darragh Cunniffe Tuam, Co Galway.

Taking the second leading price of the day at 4000gns was Newtownabbey breeder Alastair Gault Forkins Flock. Lot 34, GAF1802307(3), a Duncryne Uber Cool daughter out of a Knock Travis dam is from one of the best families in the flock, with her Gdams sister the 11K RUAS Champion. Carrying a single to Proctors Cocktail she crosses the sea to Sherratt & O’Keefe Annakisha Flock, Shropshire. Welsh breeder Alun Jones of the Ynystoddeb Flock Llangadog bought Mr Gault’s next best for 3600gns.

Lot 34 GAF1802307 The best of the Forkins consignment of Alastair Gault Newtownabbey sold for 4000gns.

Lot 70, GAF1802253 (E2), an Avicii daughter and ET sister to 5K Forkins Baz and the 2019 All Ireland Champion Shearling Ewe sells in lamb to Halbeath Woody. The Forkins pen continued the four figure prices with Lot 38, GAF1802227 (E1) selling to 2800gns. A Scotsman Ace daughter, her dam, an Uber Cool was Ballymena Show Champion as a gimmer and comes from one of the best bloodlines in the flock. In lamb to Proctors Cocktail she heads South to Richard Wilson, Raphoe, Co Donegal.

The consignors would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market for the smooth running of the sale and their sponsors Ballymena Livestock Market; AB Europe; Animax; Fane Valley; Greenvale; Philip Gurney Natural Stockcare; Down Insurances; Thompsons Feeds; P&T Thompson Sheep Breeding Services; United Feeds; Steele Farm Supplies and NFU Mutual for their generous sponsorship.

They also wish all buyers every success with their purchases, lambing and a Prosperous and Successful New Year.

In-Lamb Consignment Averages

Lot 26 SRY 1801885 The sale leader at 4500gns from Coleraine breeder Roger Strawbridge's Tamnamoney consignment.

Knap 2305gns for 10

Tamnamoney 1281gns for 20.

Forkins and Cherryvale 1271gns for 19

Ballynahone 558gns for 18

Lot 24 CKP1802847 Robert Cockburn Knap Texels Errol Perth best of the pen selling to 3500gns.

Clougher and Bushmills 470gns for 6

Drumgooland 400gns for 14

Other Leading Prices

R Cockburn 2400gns; 2400gns; 2200gns; 1400gns; 1200gns

A Gault 2400gns; 1900gns; 1300gns; 1100gns; 1000gns

R Strawbridge 2000gns; 1800gns; 1600gns

Lot 1 CKP1802756 Robert Cockburn's second best from his Knap consignment bought for 3200gns.

R Henderson 1300gns; 1300gns; 1400gns

P O’Connor 1800gns