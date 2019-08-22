Taste Causeway shortlisted for awards

Taste Causeway has been shortlisted for Foodie Destination of the Year 2019 by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI).

Taste Causeway is one of nine destinations across the island of Ireland to reach the final. The other regions include Galway, Food Coast Donegal, Tralee, Cavan, Monaghan & Glaslough, Waterford and the Mid & East Antrim.

The all-Ireland Foodie Destination Awards have been running for a number of years. This is the first time that Taste Causeway has entered this prestigious initiative, run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, which aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. The awards showcase and celebrate the unique and wonderful food offering and encourage local food tourism initiatives across the country. Taste Causeway will showcase the breadth and quality of the local food and drink produce available across the Causeway Coast and Glens, the unique food tours and food festivals and the digital marketing initiatives, including the recently launched Causeway Taste Finder app which allows visitors to access live information on local restaurants, tours and food and drink experiences.

Leona Kane from Broighter Gold, who chairs the Taste Causeway Collaborative Growth Network which is supported by Invest NI and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “We are delighted to be short-listed in this prestigious award. As a group of businesses, we have been working hard with our stakeholders to market this area as a leading food destination. We have so much to offer in terms of multi-award winning local food and drink, our Economusee experiences, our local walking and boat food tours and our local Food and Drink festivals.

“We are looking forward to showcasing this during the judges visit. We would appeal to our local industry and public to vote for us using the on-line voting link at www.foodiedestinations.ie.”

Vote for Taste Causeway using the on-line voting link at www.foodiedestinations.ie. Voting closes on Thursday 20th August. Winner of the Foodie Destination 2019 will be announced at the end of August.