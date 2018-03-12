Taste the Greatness guides relaunched

Food NI has revised and relaunched its popular Taste the Greatness Guides.

The two guides, launched at a special breakfast with Hastings Hotels in the Culloden Estate and Spa, are Taste the Greatness Producer Guide 2018 and Taste the Greatness Restaurant Guide 2018.

The Producer Guide lists hundreds of food and drink producers and provides essential information about food and drink companies here and their products and services.

The objective is to encourage potential buyers, such as supermarkets, grocery stores, delis and farm shops to list local products, as well as assisting collaboration between smaller companies in particular.

The Restaurant Guide provides essential information and contact points for most of Northern Ireland’s restaurants, cafes and hotels. It has been produced by Food NI to support the work of Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland in signposting great places to dine and snack in Northern Ireland.

Taste the Greatness refers to the Food NI strategic action plan to help to accelerate the growth of Northern Ireland’s food and drink and hospitality sectors.

Michele Shirlow, Food NI Chief Executive, said: “Food and drink is now recognised as among the most important influences on decisions by potential tourists about a holiday or short break destination. They are also influenced by the food and drink that’s readily available.

“Our two Taste the Greatness guides provide the information they need about the premium quality and outstanding taste of our food and drink and also pinpoint where they can go to find superb meals and experience authentic food and drink, created by our talented and innovative chefs using the best locally sourced ingredients.

“We also use both guides on our presentations at major events such as the RUAS Balmoral Show at Balmoral Park, at Borough Market in London, and Speciality and Fine Food Show in London to showcase the quality of our products. Both are also used by Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland in marketing activities here, in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland, the US and further afield.

“Our unique Producer Guide has, encouraged retail buyers to list local products including those from smaller companies and to promote collaboration between producers in key areas such as new product development,” adds Mrs Shirlow.