Taylor’s Titanic dream comes true in Belfast

A nine-year-old boy who has been battling a rare type of cancer for the past two years has had his ‘Titanic’ dream come true in Belfast.

Taylor from Ellesmere Port has been fighting Ewings sarcoma since he was diagnosed aged just seven. After months of intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy and nearly a year in hospital, he is now in maintenance treatment. To rebuild Taylor’s hope, strength and confidence and make up for everything he missed out on, the family turned to children’s wishgranting charity, Make-A-Wish® UK to grant his One True Wish; to visit the Titanic Museum in Belfast, the birthplace of his favourite ship!

Mixing some cocktails

Taylor is hooked on the story of the iconic ship, so on the 25th March, Taylor’s Wishgranter, Becky, arranged for the whole family to enjoy a two-night stay at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast, a trip to the Titanic Museum, and VIP treatment throughout their stay.

The airplane pilot welcomed Taylor aboard over the tannoy and showed him around the cockpit, then when they arrived, the Titanic Hotel staff had laid out a red carpet especially for Taylor, and presented him with his own ‘Captain Taylor’ embroidered robe, waistcoat and name badge. Every single person went out of their way to make Taylor’s experience once-in-a-lifetime, getting down on his level, and giving him their undivided attention.

Taylor enjoyed meeting the chef and helping the bar staff to make drinks. On the last day, after Taylor had mentioned his love of the emergency services, a fire engine, police car and riot van were all waiting to take Taylor for a ride. As a final farewell, the staff presented Taylor with an ‘Employee of the Month’ certificate – he was beaming!

Taylor’s mum, Sam, said: “Taylor’s confidence grew on his wish – he became his own person again, laughing and joking with the hotel staff. After everything he’s battled through, he is soaring now. He even collected donations for Make-A-Wish at his little brother’s christening the other week, raising £122.

In the cockpit

“It’s amazing to see him come out the other side. When you get a diagnosis like Ewings Sarcoma, you don’t know what the future holds, and there were moments when I thought life would never be normal for us again. But this has showed us that’s not true. This has been the best thing we have done throughout his whole treatment. Words can’t describe how happy this wish has made us feel.”

Becky Legate, Taylor’s Wishgranter at Make-A-Wish® UK said: “Taylor’s passionate and enthusiastic nature touched everyone involved in his wish, and it’s incredibly heartwarming when the community go out of their way to make a child’s wish completely priceless in the way the Titanic Hotel staff did. Children like Taylor endure things that no child should face, and we believe that by providing quality time away from the daily realities of living with their condition we can give children hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to fight their condition – whatever the future may hold. We hope Taylor’s wish will give him and his family many happy memories.”

Make-A-Wish UK grants wishes to seriously ill children. Throughout April, Make-A-Wish is celebrating World Wish Day® which takes place on 29th April. World Wish Day® is the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish. To make a donation to help other children experience their One True Wish, or to find out more please visit make-a-wish.org.uk or telephone 01276 40 50 70.

Hotel staff with Taylor