Technology demonstration farms now up and running

Technology Demonstration Farms (TDFs) provide a network of local farms which provide other farmers with the opportunity to see new technology and innovations which they could adopt on their own farms.

So far CAFRE has recruited four dairy farmers to demonstrate technologies within two themes.

Feed efficiency technology can be seen on the farms of Stephen Gibson from Hillsborough and Aidan McManus from Derrylin.

Mobility improvement technology can be seen on the farms of John Rafferty from Poyntzpass and Barry O’Loughlin from Swatragh. Details of the farms, and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/technology-demonstration-farms/.

At the moment CAFRE is taking group bookings only by emailing

The first visits to these farms have already happened with excellent feedback and CAFRE is taking bookings for future visits.

TDF farmer John Rafferty says: “I have had 3 TDF visits to my farm to date and the feedback has been very positive indeed with excellent discussion having taken place.”

More information on TDFs and other CAFRE Schemes is available at ‘CAFRE – supporting your farm business’ events:

· Thursday 28 November (7pm to 9pm) at Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen

· Tuesday 3 December (7pm to 9pm)at Loughry Campus, Cookstown

CAFRE will be appointing Beef and Sheep TDFs in spring 2020 and applications will be invited from other agricultural sectors in due course.

Further details will be on the CAFRE website Discover CAFRE Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts.