Tee time at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster golf day

The annual Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) golf day recently took place at Ballyclare Golf Club with over 30 members taking to the course.
This year the event was sponsored by M B Motors, Ballymena.
Now in it’s sixth year, the competition started with a few nerves as the first tee saw some variation in distance and direction.
But competitors were soon into the swing of things.
Following a superb meal in the Collinview Restaurant at Ballyclare Golf Club, the prizes were presented by honorary treasurer Bob Esler with the results as follows:
Longest drive - Jordan Millar, Lisnamurrican YFC
Closest pin - Nick Parker, Hillhall YFC
Ladies prize - Jennifer Wallace, Holestone YFC with 36 points
Overall winner and receiving the Eileen Robson Trophy and M B Motors prize for the winner - Paul Morrison, Moycraig YFC with 41 points
Second place, beaten on count back - Nick Parker, Hillhall YFC with 41 points
Third place - Robert Whitten, Hillhall YFC with 36 points
Fourth place - Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC with 35 point
Fifth place - Andrew Simpson, Hillhall YFC with 34 points
Sixth place - William Kennedy, Lisnamurrican YFC with 32 points