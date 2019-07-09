Tee time at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster golf day

The annual Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) golf day recently took place at Ballyclare Golf Club with over 30 members taking to the course.

This year the event was sponsored by M B Motors, Ballymena.

Left to right, Jordan Millar, Lisnamurrican YFC winner of the longest drive, honorary treasurer Bob Esler and Nick Parker, Hillhall YFC winner of the closest to the pin

Now in it’s sixth year, the competition started with a few nerves as the first tee saw some variation in distance and direction.

But competitors were soon into the swing of things.

Following a superb meal in the Collinview Restaurant at Ballyclare Golf Club, the prizes were presented by honorary treasurer Bob Esler with the results as follows:

Longest drive - Jordan Millar, Lisnamurrican YFC

Left to right, Lynda Esler with winner of ladies prize Jennifer Wallace, Holestone YFC

Closest pin - Nick Parker, Hillhall YFC

Ladies prize - Jennifer Wallace, Holestone YFC with 36 points

Overall winner and receiving the Eileen Robson Trophy and M B Motors prize for the winner - Paul Morrison, Moycraig YFC with 41 points

Second place, beaten on count back - Nick Parker, Hillhall YFC with 41 points

Left to right, Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC, William Kennedy, Lisnamurrican YFC, Robert Whitten, Hillhall YFC and Andrew Simpson, Hillhall YFC

Third place - Robert Whitten, Hillhall YFC with 36 points

Fourth place - Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC with 35 point

Fifth place - Andrew Simpson, Hillhall YFC with 34 points

Sixth place - William Kennedy, Lisnamurrican YFC with 32 points