Tenants sought for Coney Island retreat

Measuring just under nine acres in size, and accessible only by boat, Coney Island has been in the care of conservation charity The National Trust since 1985.

Located in the south west of Lough Neagh, archaeological evidence indicates that the island has been occupied at various times since the Mesolithic period. More recently it was the summer retreat of James Alfred Caulfield, seventh Viscount and eleventh Baron Charlemont and it’s his nineteenth century cottage that has been refurbished by the National Trust and is now available for rent.

If you dream of island living and would relish the opportunity to swap the stress of modern day living for a lifestyle that connects with nature, then this could be the home for you.

“If you’re into gaming and watching box-sets this probably is not the place for you,” says the National Trust’s Edward Mason. “But if you love being close to nature and can tackle the elements throughout the seasons, then this could well be the opportunity of a lifetime.

“‘If you have ever fancied being a lighthouse keeper, this is probably the next best thing,” Edward continues. “The technology is a little less taxing though. To live in this cottage you will need a small boat to reach the island, you’ll need to be comfortable operating a generator for your light, and a wood-burning stove for your heat. You will also need to be active and pretty useful with an axe as there’s an abundance of wood to harvest on the island under the guidance of our ranger team.”