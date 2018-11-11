Tenth anniversary North Down show

The North Down farm and construction model show 2018 is celebrating its tenth year of model shows and it is going to be the best ever.

This year’s event takes place on Wednesday, 14th November at La Mon House Hotel, Belfast.

There will be ten great raffle prizes, plus a very special scratch built prize which you won’t see anywhere else. Organisers are celebrating with a large display of old style farming and a lot of the displays are all new to the show. Some very nice scratch built models will be on display for the first time.

There will be a large collection of model railways on display from the Bangor Model Railway Club. These are a must see for everyone.

As always there will be a selection of model tractors and farm equipment for sale from the Muddy Farm Series, plus Paul Anderson will be there with his fantastic wooden toys for sale.

This is the star prize for the £10 raffle ticket, you get the Steam Engine plus the thresher and the stone walled field. All monies raised from the show raffle goes to the charity on the night which is the N.I. Chest Heart & Stroke

Open to the public from 4-00pm until 10-00pm.

