Tesco adds trio of NI suppliers

Three producers from Northern Ireland have become the latest local brands to catch the eye of buyers at Tesco Northern Ireland, as it continues to seek out the best of local produce for customers.

Recognising a consumer demand for healthy and convenient meals, product from Big Pot Company, Cloughbane, and Clean & Tasty, have all hit the shelves this month.

The launches come on the back of another successful year of supporting local farmers and producers through the Tesco Balmoral Show sponsorship, which highlighted the wide range of quality food products being made in Northern Ireland.

Among the new additions to Tesco Northern Ireland shelves is a range of hearty stews from Big Pot Company, a Tyrone-based producer renowned for nutritious and healthy gourmet soups.

The three lines being introduced are the Sweet Potato, Red Lentil and Spinach Stew, Butternut Squash and Chipotle Bean Stew and Chickpea Curry.

Meanwhile, family-run Cloughbane will see two new ranges stocked in Northern Ireland Tesco stores. Adding to the brand’s existing products currently available at Tesco will be Cloughbane’s four vegetarian meals, which have been developed to meet the market trend for more meat free options.

Cloughbane’s four Little Farm kids’ meals will complete the line-up, with dishes aimed at children aged one to six years old, containing hidden vegetables, free from added sugar and low in salt.

The new Clean & Tasty range of products will also help customers looking for convenient and healthy options, as all contain fresh vegetables, contain less than 420 calories and have been developed to be filling, low in fat and high in protein.

The range of five products also use local produce where possible. Customers can choose from Chicken Tomato and Red Pepper Pasta; Curried Chicken Fried Rice; Chicken Curry and Rice; Beef Fajita Pasta and Turkey Chilli and Rice.

Tess O’Neill, commercial manager at Tesco Northern Ireland, said: “Tesco has always been proud to support local farmers and producers. These new products prove that Northern Ireland’s producers are not only making delicious food, but are also responding to consumer trends and the growing demand for healthy, convenient meals.

“We know our customers here in Northern Ireland love locally produced items and we’re confident these new ranges will be the perfect addition to our shelves.”