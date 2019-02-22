Tesco to sponsor 104th Mullahead match

Mullahead and District Ploughing Society are delighted to announce Tesco as title sponsor for their 104th match.

2019 will mark 19 years of partnership between Mullahead and the grocery giant, a relationship which has seen the event go from strength to strength.

“It’s fantastic to have Tesco back on board for 2019. Over the past two decades, we’ve worked together to improve the event year on year and to highlight Tesco’s local primary producers and the journey of our food from farm to fork,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.

Mullahead has long been a highlight in the ploughing calendar and 2019’s match promises to be no different. The society is all set to open the gates of the Richardson Estate on Saturday, 23rd February for a full schedule of both tractor and horse ploughing classes as well as Tractor Pulling with the Leinster Anchor Sledge team.

As always, Mullahead will play host to the 19th Ulster Horse Ploughing Championships (supported by Bank of Ireland) and the 17th All Ireland Ferguson Ploughing Championships (sponsored by Friends of Ferguson Heritage).

The array of vintage tractors and majestic heavy horses on display is a unique sight, one which delights visitors of all ages.

Adding some sizzle to the 2019 match is the 4th Annual Tesco School Chef of the Year competition. Six finalists will cook off live in front of celebrity judge, Jenny Bristow, to be crowned the winner and take home £1000 for their school.

Mullahead Ploughing Match will be held on Saturday, 23rd February at Richardson Estate, Moyallon.

Tickets are priced at £10 at the gate with under 12s going free. Free parking is available, please follow road signs. Gates open at 9am with competitions commencing at approximately 10am.