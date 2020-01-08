Testing ongoing on Fermanagh poultry farm

Testing for a notifiable disease is underway on a Fermanagh poultry farm after concerns were raised over an increased mortality of the birds at the holding.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has confirmed that tests for both Avian Influenza (AI) and Newcastle disease (ND) are ongoing.

A spokesperson said that a private veterinary practitioner contacted DAERA on 2 January 2020 expressing concerns related to the increased mortality of birds at the holding.

The statement continued: “DAERA immediately initiated a veterinary enquiry with a Divisional Veterinary Officer visiting the holding in the evening of 2 January 2020. Restrictions have been served on the farm. Samples have been taken and transported to AFBI. Testing for NAD including Avian Influenza (AI) and Newcastle disease (ND) is ongoing.”

DAERA officials have arranged a stakeholder meeting to provide an update on this investigation and discuss potential next steps whilst results are pending.

They have also issued a warning to all bird keepers regarding flock biosecurity.

The spokesperson continued: “All bird keepers are urged to remain vigilant and if they suspect any signs of the disease in their flocks they must report it immediately to DAERA. All bird keepers in Northern Ireland are required by law to register with DAERA and a registration form can be downloaded from the DAERA website. All poultry keepers, including backyard flock keepers and those keeping game birds and pet birds need to act now and maintain high levels of biosecurity at all times in order to reduce the risk of transmission of avian flu to their flocks.

“DAERA utilises a text alert service for all bird keepers to receive immediate notifications of disease outbreaks or other important disease information. This enables bird keepers to take action to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity and they can subscribe to this service by simply texting ‘BIRDS’ to 67300.”

The disease risk increases in winter with the arrival of migratory birds which can carry them. Last month, the H5 strain of bird flu was detected at a commercial poultry business in Suffolk, resulting in the cull of 27,000 chickens.

Bird flu, also called avian influenza, is a viral infection that can infect not only birds, but also humans and other animals. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu.

Newcastle disease is a worldwide problem that presents primarily as an acute respiratory disease, but depression, nervous manifestations, or diarrhea may be the predominant clinical form.