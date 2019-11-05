Texel Breeder’s Club welcomes sponsors

The NI Texel Breeder’s Club are pleased to announce Danske Bank as the sponsor for the Flock of the Year and Animax as sponsor of this year’s Stock Ram and Ewe

Lamb Competition 2019.

The Annual Flock, Ewe Lamb and Stock Ram Competition, will be judged by Mr Henry Gamble, Springwell Flock, Bangor, who will visit flocks week commencing Monday 4th November 2019.

The Springwell flock was founded in 1977 and over the last 40 years has been synonymous with the highest standards of Texel breeding.

Henry is also well known throughout the Texel circles for the hard work and commitment he provides both at Club and Society Texel committee levels.

Over the years Henry has been sales convenor, committee member, Chair and Vice Chairman of the NI club and the NI board member as well as Society Chairman, with a key objective to see the Texel breed play a major role in the sheep industry, making him well qualified to take on the role of judge for this year’s competition.

The competition is divided into categories and prizes will be awarded for the best small, medium and large flocks based on the number of adult ewes registered on the society database at Thursday, 31st October 2019.

The results of this competition will be announced at the club’s annual dinner and prize giving evening which will be held on Saturday, 9th November in the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim.

The organisers wish to thank Danske and Animax for their generous sponsorship and encourage members to enter this prestigious competition.

For further details contact Club Secretary, Martin Warnock on 07791679112.