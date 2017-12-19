Texel Club reflects on a successful year

The Adair Arms, Ballymena was the venue recently for members, friends and sponsors of the NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club as they joined together for their annual dinner dance and awards evening.

Following an excellent meal Club Chairman Martin Cromie welcomed the members and guests and extended thanks on behalf of the Club to the sponsors of the various competitions run throughout the year, namely Ivan Porter Osmonds, and Danske Bank representative Seamus McCormick for the sponsorship of the Annual Flock Competition and Alistair Sampson, Volac for the Show Flock Championship.

Alastair Sampson, Volac presents John Foster Springhill Texels with the Volac Show Flock Championship rosette 2017 and Alastair Gault, Forkins Texels with the Reserve Champion Volac Show Flock Championship rosette 2017.

He called firstly on Alistair Sampson, Volac to present the awards for the Volac Show Championship 2017.

The results of the competition are as follows:

Volac Show Flock Championship

Champion Ewe Lamb: Adrian Liggett Corbo Texels

Champion Shearling Ewe: S & J McCollam Carmavy Texels

Champion Senior Ewe: Adrian Liggett Corbo Texels

Champion Ram Lamb: Jim Wilson Blackstown Texels

Champion Shearling Ram: Kieran McAfee Drumeil Texels

Champion Senior Ram: Nigel Ross Glenross Texels

Volac Reserve Champion Flock 2017: Alastair Gault Forkins Texels

Volac Champion Show Flock 2017: John Foster Springhill Texels

Mr Cromie then called on Mr John Neville, of the renowned Thornville Texel Flock, Wexford who judged this year’s Annual Flock Competition to announce the results and present the awards. John thanked all those involved for their warm welcome and hospitality and congratulated members on the excellent quality of stock viewed during his visit, commenting on how the standard of stock viewed was a clear indication of the overall high standard of the Texel Breed in Northern Ireland. John announced his winners and presented the awards as follows:

Flock Competition Results

Pen of Ewe Lambs kindly sponsored by Ivan Porter, Osmonds, Ballyward

Small Flock (based on birth notifications from 1-45: - four Lambs): 1st, Jack Gault; 2nd, Philip Whyte; 3rd, Darren McKay.

Medium Flock (based on birth notifications from 45-80: - six Lambs): 1st, Martin Warnock; 2nd, Naomi Ardis; 3rd, S & J McCollam.

Large Flock (based on birth notifications from 80+: - 10 Lambs): 1st, Alastair Gault; 2nd, John Foster; 3rd, Martin Millar.

Best Senior Stock Ram kindly sponsored by Ivan Porter Osmonds Ballyward: 1st, A Gault - Halbeath Woody; 2nd, N Ross - Curley Usher; 3rd, J Foster - Bluehill Yogi.

Best Junior Stock Ram kindly sponsored by Ivan Porter Osmonds, Ballyward: 1st, M&C Mullan- Drumgooland Aga Khan; 2nd, M Millar. – Millars Abracadabra; 3rd, R Calvin - Millburn All Star.

Flock Competition kindly sponsored by Danske Bank

Small Flock: 1st, Jack Gault Cherryvale Texels; 2nd, Adrian Liggett Corbo Texels; 3rd, Danny McKay Rohan Texels.

Medium Flock: 1st, Alastair Gault Forkins Texels; 2nd, S&J McCollam Carmavy Texels; 3rd, Frank Clewer Bluehill Texels

Large Flock: 1st, Martin Millar Millars Texels; 2nd, Victor Chestnutt Clougher Texels; 3rd, John Foster Springhill Texels

Overall Champion Danske Flock: Jack Gault Cherryvale Texels

Overall Reserve Danske Flock: Martin Millar Millars Texels

Congratulations goes to Jack and Martin on their achievement.

The chairman then presented the Hamill Trophy for the Young Breeder of the Year to Darren McKay for his work and contribution to the Young Breeders Club.

The club would like to extend a sincere thank-you to all their other sponsors for 2017 namely Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Glen Farm Supplies, Tullivin Growvite, Bank of Ireland, Farmware Supplies, Osmonds, Smyths Daleside, SH Coleman, Holden Agri, Farmcare and Oldstone Veterinary.