Texel Open Night whets appetite

The Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeders Club held their Open night recently at the farm of Danny and Darren McKay, Rohan and Rowandale Texels, Rathkenny, Ballymena.

The McKay family currently farm 540 acres carrying 400 head of cattle including 140 milk cows alongside 150 commercial ewes and 20 purebred Texel ewes.

Darren McKay, host and Liam McKendry of O'Rouke, McDonald and Tweed Solicitors (sponsor) handing over prizes to David Doherty, Alastair Gault and Stephanie McCollam, winners in the over 25 age group in the stockjudging

The Rohan and Rowandale Texel Flocks were established in 2005 and 2006 respectively, inspired by Danny’s experience of the Texel ram as a terminal sire in his commercial flock.

The Open Night gave pedigree and commercial breeders the opportunity for a tour of the Rohan and Rowandale Flocks and a presale preview of this year’s Silverhill Bush Tucker and Auldhouseburn Bobby Dazzler progeny.

Visitors were able to participate in the usual stockjudging competition, visit the various stalls and business stands, enjoy a bite to eat at the barbecue, have a go at archery and contribute to the charity auction in aid of Charis and OcuMel UK.

Many donations were made towards the raffle and auction and the McKay family and the NI Texel Breeder’s Club would like to thank all the businesses, members and friends who provided items to be raffled or auctioned and to those who purchased.

The 12-25 age group winners in the stockjudging with host Danny McKay, Hannah Ogle, Ivanna Strawbridge and Ben Robinson

The McKay family and the Texel Club would like to thank the sponsor for the stockjudging event, namely Liam McKendry, O’Rouke, McDonald and Tweed Solicitors for their generosity.

Special thanks also goes to Steven McKay, DSB Developments Ltd as the overall sponsor for the event.

Results:

Stockjudging

Marie Kerr claiming her prize for guessing the weight of the Texel Ram.

Under 12

1, Katie Currie; 2, Amber McNeilly; 3, Lucy Tumelty.

12-25 Age Group

1, Hannah Ogle; 2, Ivanna Strawbridge; 3, Ben Robinson.

Over 25

1, David Doherty, 2, Irwin Anderson. 3 (tie) Caroline Kennedy, Stephanie McCollam and Alastair Gault.

Guess the Weight of the Texel Ram: Marie Kerr.

Sale season starts on August 26 with the first Club Sale of the year at Rathfriland with the Northern Ireland Premier Sale at Ballymena Mart on 28 th August.

For catalogues and further information contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112 or visit on line

www.texel.co.uk/sales.