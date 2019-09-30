Texel shearling ram leads way

The NI Texel Club held their annual show and sale in Hilltown Sale Yard recently, kindly sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op.

Judge for the evening was Frank Clewer, Bluehill Texels, Aughnacloy. The NI Texel Club thank Fane Valley for their ongoing sponsorship for the Hilltown sale.

James Herdman accepts the Fane Valley Championship at the NI Texel Breeder's Club's Show and Sale in Hilltown from judge Frank Clewer and sponsor Rebecca Laffin Fane Valley.

Proceedings began with Mr Clewer awarding his first place shearling and later Fane Valley Reserve Champion rosette to S Burns’s Longbeech exhibit.

This ram was sired by Milestonehill Ahab out of a Fairywater Ultra ewe and later lead the way in the post show sale selling for 750gns. Second place was claimed by Ciaran Cunningham, Brackney Texels with his Haddo Titan exhibit from a Glenside Ring a Ding dam.

He later sold to 360gns. Mr Clewer’s third place rosette in the Shearling class was awarded to Naomi & Rian O’Hare, Milburn Texels, for their homebred Terminator son out of a Carmavy Striker dam.

The judge chose his first place ram lamb and overall Fane Valley Champion from W&J Herdman’s Templepark pen. Sired by homebred Templepark Bulldozer out of a Tamnamoney Tuborg Gold dam he later sold for 300gns. Mr Clewer’s second place rosette was selected from Robbie Mulligan’s Brague pen.

This Kiltariff Bastareaud son out of a Llangwm Yorkie daughter sold to 380gns. Returning to Naomi and Rian O’Hare’s Milburn pen Mr Clewer awarded the third place rosette to their Fachel Bob A Job son out of a homebred dam by Millburn Yankee.

Prices met with steady trade for quality lots with 26 lots averaging 311gns.

Show results sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op:

Champion: W&J Herdman Templepark Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: S Burns Longbeech Shearling Ram

Shearling Rams: 1st S Burns Longbeech, 2nd C Cunningham Brackney, 3rd N&R O’Hare Millburn, 4th M Cromie Tullyear, 5th C Aiken Carnew, 6th M Annett Milestonehill

Ram Lambs: 1st W&J Herdman Templepark, 2nd R Mulligan Brague, 3rd N&R O’Hare Millburn, 4th J Trimble Curley, 5th M McConville Glenhone, 6th J&R Walmsley

Other Leading Prices: J Killen 470gns, M Annett 460gns, S Burns 420gns, C Aiken 400gns, J Trimble 350gns