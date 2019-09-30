Texel Shearling rams in demand

The NI Texel Club returned to Lisahally Mart for their annual show and sale of Texels recently. More than half way through with the club’s shows and sale season breeders continue to reap steady trade for quality lots.

Sponsorship for the show was kindly provided by Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd, Strabane with judge for the evening Richard Henderson, Ballynahone Texels, Tobermore.

Stephen Holden, Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd, sponsor and Judge Richard Henderson Ballynahone Texels present Adrian Liggett Corbo Texels with the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion at the NI Texel Breeder's Show and Sale at Lisahally.

Taking Mr Henderson’s first place rosette in the Shearling Ram class was Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater Texels with his Proctors Yankee son out of an Ettrick Rainbow Warrior dam. He later sold among the leading prices for 580gns. John Foster’s Springhill exhibit caught the judge’s eye for second place, a Ballynahone Aftershock son out of an Oldfield United Star ewe. This ram later changed hands for 560gns to Aiden McLaughlin, Ballymaclenaghan.

Also from the same pen taking leading trade at 580gns to James O’Hagan, Omagh was another Aftershock son from a homebred Ronaldo daughter and a Bluehill Yogi son out of a homebred V Tech daughter selling to S&D McReynolds, Dungiven for 480gns. Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe exhibit claimed third place in the judge’s line-up. His Drumgooland Aga Khan son out of an Ettrick Van Gogh dam was first into the ring setting the pace for the sale of shearling rams. ‘Glenroe Bob’ sold to take the top price of the evening at 1080gns to Aaron Proctor, Cross.

Mr Henderson choose his first place ram lamb and overall Holden Agri Ltd Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. A Strathbogie Best Bet son out of a Springwell Viera dam sold to take the second top price of the evening at 700gns to Harry Donaghy Claudy. The judge selected his second place lamb and Holden Agri Ltd Reserve Champion from Michael Smyth’s Foyleview pen. His Tamnmoney Bonkers son born to a homebred Foyle View Wally daughter made 380gns to B Keys, Co Tyrone. Mr Henderson returned to the Fairywater pen to place Andrew Fyffe’s Garngour Alabama son out of a Knock Trident ewe the third place rosette. This lamb later changed hands to Samuel Thompson, Goshaden, for 500gns.

The evening’s trade saw 16 Shearling rams sell to average £604gns and 37 Ram Lambs average £314gns.

Show results kindly sponsored by Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd:

Overall Champion: Adrian Liggett Corbo

Reserve Champion: Michael Smyth Foyle View

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Andrew Fyffe; 2nd J, R & G Foster; 3rd Sean McCloskey; 4th Robert Waugh; 5th McKinney Bros; 6th Messrs C&M Mullan

Open Ram Lamb Class: 1st Adrian Liggett Corbo, 2nd Michael Smyth Foyle View, 3rd Andrew Fyffe, 4th Alistair Breen Drumderg, 5th Brian Williamson Farmhill, 6th J, R & G Foster Springhill, 7th Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney, 8th Martin Warnock Straidarran, 9th Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill

Leading Prices: P Blee 640gns, S McBride 620gns; 500gns, M Millen 560gns, C Mullan 550gns; 480gns, R Waugh 510gns, McKinney Bros 510gns; 500gns, W Smyth 480gns; 450gns, N Thompson 480gns, A Fyffe 450gns

Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on Friday 11th October with judging commencing at 6.00pm followed by sale at 7.00pm.

The Ballymena Harvest Sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday 21st October with judging at 6.00 pm with the sale commencing at 7.00pm.

Catalogues available from the Gortin Mart Tel: 028 8164 7105; Ballymena Mart Tel: 028 2563 3470 or online at www.texel.co.uk.