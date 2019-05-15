Texel Society showcases the best of British sheep farming at NSA events

The Texel Sheep Society will be showcasing the very best of the British sheep farming when it supports a quartet of NSA Sheep Events this summer.

Kicking off with Welsh Sheep in mid-May, followed by North Sheep and Highland Sheep in June and Sheep Northern Ireland in July, the Society’s stands at all these events will feature the best the breed and indeed British sheep farming has to offer, explains Society chief executive John Yates.

“As the most popular terminal sire in the British industry and one of the most popular maternal sires too, the Texel breed really is the best of British sheep farming in one breed.

“No matter what the type, size of location of your sheep enterprise the breed has something to offer you and your business,” he adds.

With Texel sired prime, store and breeding lambs always in ready demand from buyers the breed can play a significant part in both adding value and reducing risk in modern sheep business, says Mr Yates.

“Wherever you go in the country you’ll see Texels performing for sheep farmers in all manner of ways. The breed’s adaptability, versatility and ease of fleshing makes them the ultimate sheep for all environments and farm types.”

“The Texel Society is pleased to be able to support these events and other NSA events across the UK and urges everyone with an interest in the sheep sector to attend and learn what they can to benefit their businesses.”

For its part the Texel Society will be explaining its ground-breaking work in genomic research and performance recording at all NSA events this year as well as its new texelplus performance recording service and encouraging both pedigree and commercial breeders to fully understand how these will impact and influence their flock management in future.

“The Texel Society is investing heavily in research and development to ensure the breed is fit for the future and continues to deliver for commercial producers the length and breadth of the UK,” he added.

In addition to showcasing the breed at these events, at both Welsh Sheep and Highland Sheep the Society will also be supporting the future of the UK sheep industry by sponsoring Young Shepherd competitions at both events.

Society chief executive John Yates said both events were focal points for the sheep industry in the respective regions, offering all sheep keepers the opportunity to seek out the latest information and technologies to help them manage their flocks.