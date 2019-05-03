The Aga Khan Studs award a bursary to a CAFRE equine student

Megan McOuat, a final year Foundation Degree in Equine Management student, was the successful recipient of The Aga Khan Studs bursary awarded as part of the Careers Day at Enniskillen Campus.

Megan who comes from Comber, Co Down, completed work placements with Clare Steele at Riverhill Stud, Crossgar and Alan Dunlop at Baloo Veterinary Practice in Killinchy.

Final year Foundation Degree students are required to undertake a period of work placement within the equine industry, producing a presentation and report on their experiences and career aspirations. During her first year at Enniskillen Campus Megan really enjoyed the breeding and equitation modules. This experience has further fostered her interest in the breeding and training of horses.

Megan is extremely grateful to The Aga Khan Studs for the opportunity to win the bursary and intends to use it to support her progressing onto the Honours Degree in Equine Management.

CAFRE would also thank The Aga Khan Studs for affording final year Higher Education students the opportunity to obtain a bursary to assist them with their studies.