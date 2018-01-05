The annual Horseshoe HPS Boxing Day show results revealed

The annual Horseshoe HPS Boxing Day Show was held over the Christmas period.

This year the judges were Timmy Mawhinney, Robert Turkington, Thomas McKee and Jim Braniff.

Best In Show was Nigel Arthurs winning £30. Best Opposite Sex was K & D Hagans winning £20. The husband/wife team of Kate & Danny Hagans won three classes with the remaining classes won by Nigel Arthurs, Sam McGarel & Sons & Hugh Weir.

The Horseshoe club would like to thank the judges plus the competitors who gave up their time on Boxing Day to support the event. It was greatly appreciated. The club would also like to thank all those who donated prizes etc to the event, not forgetting Anisan Pigeon Products, Gem Corn (Mr & Mrs Robert Kirkwood), H Beattie & Son, Frazers Feeds. To all the sponsors, again many thanks for your support.

I have included a few pics from the event in this weeks notes. Congratulations to all the major winners and prizewinners.

RESULTS:

Best In Show - £30 - Nigel Arthurs

Best Opposite Sex - £20 - K & D Hagans

Y/Cocks Handled

1st - K & D Hagans

2nd - K & D Hagans

3rd - K & D Hagans

4th - H. Weir

5th - N.Arthurs

6th - N.Arthurs

7th - K & D Hagans

8th - N. Arthurs

Y/Hens Handled

1st - K & D Hagans

2nd - N. Arthurs

3rd - H. Weir

4th - R & H Hamilton

5th - K & D Hagans

6th - N. Arthurs

7th - E Gilliland

8th - K & D Hagans

Old Cocks Handled

1st - K & D Hagans

2nd - K & D Hagans

3rd - K & D Hagans

4th - S. Burns

5th - K & D Hagans

6th - S.Burns

7th - E.Gilliland

8th - Sam McGarel & Sons

Old Hens Handled

1st - N. Arthurs

2nd - H.Weir

3rd - E.Gilland

4th - E.Gilliland

5th - K & D Hagans

6th - N. Arthurs

7th - N. Arthurs

8th - K & D Hagans

Old Bird Eyesign

1st - Sam McGarel & Sons

2nd - H. Weir

3rd - E. Gilliland

4th - S.Burns

5th - S.Burns

6th - Sam McGarel & Sons

7th - K & D Hagans

8th - Sam McGarel & Sons

Young Bird Eyesign

1st - H. Weir

2nd - N.Arthurs

3rd - Sam McGarel & Sons

4th - K & D Hagans

5th - N.Arthurs

6th - R 7 H Hamilton

7th - R & H Hamilton

8th - Sam McGarel & Sons

D & J CAMPBELL - EASTWAY HPS

Due to health reasons Davy must drastically reduce and will offer to the fancy some of the finest present day winning bloodlines available. There will be an unbelievable selection, winners galore in the breeding.

These birds would never be on offer only due to present circumstances. These bloodlines are winning all over the country and wherever they go, with many testimonials and phone calls received from the satisfied customers.

The above sale will be online for all to view and bid with a 20 minute sniping feature in operation. These birds will be online shortly. To view a sale list of the birds on offer log on to: www.pigeoncraic.com. To view all the lots on offer please log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

HAPPY NEW YEAR

As these are my first notes of the year, I would like to wish all those who support me in any small way over the year - club scribes etc plus the fancy in general - a happy New Year and above all good health and happiness for 2018.