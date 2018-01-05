The annual Horseshoe HPS Boxing Day show results revealed

The annual Horseshoe HPS Boxing Day Show was held over the Christmas period.
This year the judges were Timmy Mawhinney, Robert Turkington, Thomas McKee and Jim Braniff.
Best In Show was Nigel Arthurs winning £30. Best Opposite Sex was K & D Hagans winning £20. The husband/wife team of Kate & Danny Hagans won three classes with the remaining classes won by Nigel Arthurs, Sam McGarel & Sons & Hugh Weir.
The Horseshoe club would like to thank the judges plus the competitors who gave up their time on Boxing Day to support the event. It was greatly appreciated. The club would also like to thank all those who donated prizes etc to the event, not forgetting Anisan Pigeon Products, Gem Corn (Mr & Mrs Robert Kirkwood), H Beattie & Son, Frazers Feeds. To all the sponsors, again many thanks for your support.
I have included a few pics from the event in this weeks notes. Congratulations to all the major winners and prizewinners.
RESULTS:
Best In Show - £30 - Nigel Arthurs
Best Opposite Sex - £20 - K & D Hagans
Y/Cocks Handled
1st - K & D Hagans
2nd - K & D Hagans
3rd - K & D Hagans
4th - H. Weir
5th - N.Arthurs
6th - N.Arthurs
7th - K & D Hagans
8th - N. Arthurs
Y/Hens Handled
1st - K & D Hagans
2nd - N. Arthurs
3rd - H. Weir
4th - R & H Hamilton
5th - K & D Hagans
6th - N. Arthurs
7th - E Gilliland
8th - K & D Hagans
Old Cocks Handled
1st - K & D Hagans
2nd - K & D Hagans
3rd - K & D Hagans
4th - S. Burns
5th - K & D Hagans
6th - S.Burns
7th - E.Gilliland
8th - Sam McGarel & Sons
Old Hens Handled
1st - N. Arthurs
2nd - H.Weir
3rd - E.Gilland
4th - E.Gilliland
5th - K & D Hagans
6th - N. Arthurs
7th - N. Arthurs
8th - K & D Hagans
Old Bird Eyesign
1st - Sam McGarel & Sons
2nd - H. Weir
3rd - E. Gilliland
4th - S.Burns
5th - S.Burns
6th - Sam McGarel & Sons
7th - K & D Hagans
8th - Sam McGarel & Sons
Young Bird Eyesign
1st - H. Weir
2nd - N.Arthurs
3rd - Sam McGarel & Sons
4th - K & D Hagans
5th - N.Arthurs
6th - R 7 H Hamilton
7th - R & H Hamilton
8th - Sam McGarel & Sons
D & J CAMPBELL - EASTWAY HPS
Due to health reasons Davy must drastically reduce and will offer to the fancy some of the finest present day winning bloodlines available. There will be an unbelievable selection, winners galore in the breeding.
These birds would never be on offer only due to present circumstances. These bloodlines are winning all over the country and wherever they go, with many testimonials and phone calls received from the satisfied customers.
The above sale will be online for all to view and bid with a 20 minute sniping feature in operation. These birds will be online shortly. To view a sale list of the birds on offer log on to: www.pigeoncraic.com. To view all the lots on offer please log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions
HAPPY NEW YEAR
As these are my first notes of the year, I would like to wish all those who support me in any small way over the year - club scribes etc plus the fancy in general - a happy New Year and above all good health and happiness for 2018.