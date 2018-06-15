The best on offer at Hillsborough Farmers Market

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will host its second Hillsborough Farmers’ Market of the summer on Saturday 30th June with the very best local, seasonal and artisan food.

The weekend market can be found on the idyllic setting of Dark Walk Lane at Hillsborough Fort. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact and buy directly from local food producers from across Northern Ireland.

The June market promises to offer a greater number of stalls with quality small-batch produce on offer, including seasonal Comber Early Potatoes, speciality rare-breed meats and award-winning charcuterie, oysters and smoked salmon, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish artisan cheeses, chocolates and fudge, as well as fresh bread, cakes, and artisan street food, all served against a backdrop of the shady trees that line Dark Walk Lane. Now in its third year, the summer markets have proven to be a popular staple event in the Council area.

Hillsborough Farmers Market will trade from 10am to 3pm on Saturday 30th June 2018. For further information please visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com with frequent updates on Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council on Facebook.com/VisitLisburnCastlereagh, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh.