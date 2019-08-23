The Bloomer family triumph at the Dexter Cattle Society Premier show

The Dexter Cattle Society Premier show held at the Randox Antrim Show on July 27 had a great turnout of 72 catalogued entries.

The weather was very pleasant and the judge Mrs Mary Kay from Carlisle was kept busy all morning.

Ballydavey Dexter's. McCullough Family with Junior Champion Ballydavey Blissie-Sue and Reserve Champion Ballydavey Blossom

The first class, dry cow, was won by the very successful Ballydavey Blossom owned by the McCullough family.

This was followed by a large cow with calf at foot class which gave a winner to Stephen Alexander and Bunlougher Cookie.

The first of two heifer classes – heifer in calf – went to Ballyhartfield Booa and Mike Frazer while the second –maiden heifer – was awarded to the McCullough family and Ballydavey Blissie-Sue.

A new class –heifer under three years with calf at foot – was won by Stephen Alexander and Ballyboley Half Penny.

There were two classes for the bulls.

Bull over 36 months was won by Northbrook Atlas shown by Matthew Bloomer and bull 12 months to 36 months was awarded to Ballyhartfield Pedro and Mike Frazer.

The calf under 12 months class was won by Ballyhartfield Bianca shown by Lachlan Henry for the Montgomery family.

The pairs competition was won by Stephen Alexander with a well matched pair Ballyboley Halfpenny and Ivy.

All the first placed returned to the ring for the judging of the championships.

Mrs Kay spent some time scrutinising each animal to compare all her winners.

The championship went to Northbrook Atlas the seven year old bull shown by Matthew Bloomer.

Reserve champion was Ballydavey Blossom the three year old cow bred by the McCullough family.

The young stock championship also went to the McCullough Family with Ballydavey, Blissie-Sue winner of the maiden heifer class with Ballyhartfield Bianca from the calf class as reserve young stock champion.

Two classes were held for young handlers .

The first for primary school age was won by Hannah Jackson, second place went to Arron McCready and third was Leah McCready.

In the secondary school age group first place was Matthew Bloomer, second Jack McCalmond and third was Jack McCready.

These were competitive classes with good entries in both, hopefully with a lot of up and coming competitors for the Dexter showing.

Results dry cow, 1st Ballydavey Blossom –McCullough family, 2nd Ballyloughan Jade – Montgomery family.

Cow with calf at foot – 1st Bunlougher Cookie, 2nd Ballykeel Una –Stephen Alexander, 3rd Saltire Spectre –McCullough family

Heifer in calf – 1st Ballyhartfield Booa –Mike Frazer, 2nd Ballyloughan Kelpie – Montgomery family, 3rd Windygables Molly – McCullough Family.

Maiden heifer, 1st Ballydavey Blissie -Sue – McCullough family, 2nd Ballyboley Ida, 3rd Ballyboley Ivy – Stephen Alexander

Heifer under three years with calf at foot – 1st Ballyboley Halfpenny – Stephen Alexander, 2nd Loughside Nelly – Rachael Garrett, 3rd Derryola Rosie – Ryan Lavery

Bull over 36 months on day of show. 1st Northbrook Atlas – Matthew Bloomer, 2nd Rathnafishogue T-Bone – Ryan Lavery, 3rd Ballyloughan Chevalier – Castlescreen Farm.

Bull 12 months to 36 months. 1st Ballyhartfield Pedro –Mike Frazer, 2nd Beechgrove Dothraki – Ross McCalmont, 3rd Cadian All Star – Matthew Bloomer

Heifer or bull calf under 12 months on day of show. 1st Ballyhartfield Bianca – Montgomery family. 2nd Ballydavey Bella – McCullough family. 3rd Ballyloughan Lola – Montgomery family.

The pairs winners were 1st Stephen Alexander, 2nd Mike Frazer and 3rd Rachael Garrett