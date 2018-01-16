The countdown to the biggest technical beef event in NI begins

It’s only seven weeks until the prestigious NI Beef Expo returns to Dungannon Farmers’ Market - and it promises to be bigger than ever.

The event will kick off on Friday, February 23, with a jam-packed day of farm tours and the NI beef industry ‘Dinner Dance’ at Corick House and finish with the NI Beef Expo show day on Monday, February 26.

Celebrating the very best of the Northern Irish beef industry, the show day will include outdoor and indoor trade stands displaying the latest technologies, breed society displays, demonstrations and a range of topical seminars.

For the first time the event will host the highly renowned ‘Stars of the Future Calf Show and Sale’, run by the NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club. The sale is a perfect opportunity for buyers to snap up some top-quality calves ready for the showing season.

The farm tours which are run in association with major event sponsor Dunbia will visit three spectacular units including Jonathan Price’s state-of-the-art beef finishing unit at Glenavy, Gary Fitzpatrick and John Toland’s highly efficient calf rearing unit in Armagh and AFBI’s acclaimed Loughgall Research Farm and suckler herd.

The day will include interactive workshops, transport to and from either Dungannon mart or Hillsborough research centre and a lunch courtesy of event sponsor Dunbia. Farm tour tickets are priced at £24 (inc VAT) for members and £30 (inc VAT) for non-members.

George Williamson, speaking on behalf of Dunbia, said: “Dunbia, as the major sponsor will be prominent at the Beef Expo Show in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart where we will be speaking to key members within the beef supply chain, facilitating a better all-round understanding of the challenges facing the sector.

“We are also delighted to be working in association with the NBA team to deliver farm knowledge transfer sessions, showcasing some of our most impressive and efficient beef farms as part of the Industry Farm Tours. This will look at a range of systems including calf rearing, beef finishing and a visit to a research farm. We are excited to illustrate how these different businesses operate technically and financially.

“We believe these sector leaders demonstrate viable and sustainable beef production systems for the future.”

Entry to NI Beef Expo is FREE for all NBA members and £10 per person for non-members. There will also be a member’s area serving refreshments throughout the day.

As part of the weekend there will also be an industry ‘Dinner Dance’ held at Corick Country House. With a drinks reception, three course dinner and speaker, David Martin the evening is one not to be missed. There will also be a charity auction with proceeds going to the NI Air Ambulance. Prizes include a signed rugby shirt by international rugby legend Rory Best and a three-day trip to Shropshire for the NBA Beef Expo. Tickets are selling out fast, at only £48 for NBA members and £54 for non-members, the evening is set to be the key networking event in the NI beef industry calendar.

Speaking about the event, Chris Mallon, CEO of the NBA, said: “With the current political climate, it is more crucial than ever that farmers are sharing knowledge to ensure that our businesses are efficient and sustainable. We hope this event will provide a platform to do this.”

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.nibeefexpo.co.uk along with trade stand bookings.

The NBA is a member led charitable organisation with a single focus on the UK beef industry. The NBA is the only organisation solely dedicated to protecting the interests of the UK beef industry. NBA NI has an active committee arranging many on farm events and meetings and are always looking to recruit new members.

For more information please contact sharon@nationalbeefassociation.com.