The Dawn Chorus is live on BBC this weekend

Join presenter David Maxwell and Claire Barnett from RSPB NI, live on BBC Radio Ulster on International Dawn Chorus Day (Sunday 5 May), as they link up with radio colleagues in RTÉ in the Republic of Ireland, across Europe and down under to Australia to celebrate this ornithological opera.

David and Claire, RSPB NI Conservation Team Leader, will broadcast from the RSPB’s Window on Wildlife reserve on the shores of Belfast Lough and will be listening out for both city songbirds and sea birds on the edge of the city, such as Swifts and Sedge Warblers just back from Africa, and for the beautiful fluting song of the Blackcaps - sometimes called the ‘Northern Nightingale’.

Following on from the success of last year’s link-up, BBC Radio Ulster will be joining RTÉ’s Derek Mooney and other broadcasters from across Europe live on air.

This year’s Dawn Chorus programme runs from midnight until 7am offering listeners the chance to hear some fascinating conversation about the nature of birdsong, and the wonder of the chorus itself as our avian friends wake up across the continent.

David Maxwell said: “After the silence of winter, spring birdsong fills our hearts with joy. It builds as the hours of daylight increase into a great crescendo at the height of the season of new beginnings. Whether on a woodland walk or even just stepping out your backdoor, the treetop chorus puts a smile on your face.

“I’m delighted to be up with the lark – actually well before the lark - for this ambitious birdsong broadcast, in the company of expert Claire Barnett. I wonder who else will join us at the Window on Wildlife on the morning. I predict surprise guests and impromptu solos from world class choristers.”