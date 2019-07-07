The day of glory

Like myself, I am sure you have stood around the show ring at Balmoral or some provincial show, and watched the judging taking place.

Perhaps dairy cows, beef cattle, or sheep might be your thing; in fact, any livestock.

Wise Girl with William and Ethel Alexander at our humble stable in the late 1930s/early 40s. (Photo by Uncle Bob McCracken, Omagh.)

The judge ‘taps’ out the winner, and if it has been a strong class of top quality animals and the spectators agree with his judgment, there is a great cheer as the championship sash is thrown over the worthy winner.

But then something else happens. The owner and family members get lined up behind the champion. Then a representative from the class sponsors would like to have his photo taken with the winner; not to mention the meal firm that supplied the food for this fine beast.

The food supplement firm doesn’t want to be left out, and did I forget the semen salesman, who sold the farmer that straw of semen? He wants people to know that they too could breed champions if they give him their business. In the day of triumph and victory, everybody wants to be associated with success.

I wonder if anyone remembers the visit to Ireland in 1963 of the American President, John F Kennedy. Many people with the same surname hoped they would be able to meet this famous man.

However, when their lineage was traced, only a few were truly related to the president. We all like to claim kinship in the hour of power, but we need to be sure we have that vital link.

A very special person is going to return to this earth some day, and it could be soon. I don’t know when it will be. He came 2000 years ago, but the world ‘knew him not’ (John 1:10). ‘He was despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief’ (Isaiah 53:3). Unlike you and me, He was holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners (Hebrews 7:26). He did many great miracles, healed the sick, raised the dead, but the crowds of that day said, ‘Away with him; crucify him’ (John 19:15).

The Apostle Paul, formerly Saul of Tarsus, was a man with blood on his hands. But now he was a new man in Christ Jesus and looked forward to the day when he would meet the Saviour. He could say, ‘Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but to all them also that love his appearing’ (2 Timothy 4:8). That judge will make no mistakes.

That will be the real Glory Day. Are we all ready today, for tomorrow may be too late?

‘Today if you will hear his voice, harden not your hearts’ (Hebrews 3:15). ‘Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved’ (Acts 16:31).

Written by Austen Alexander, a member of the Northfield Bible Weeks Committee.

The convenors of Northfield Bible Weeks extend a warm welcome to all Farming Life readers. Many of you have come to the Northfield meadow over this past 32 years, and we would love to welcome you again this summer.

The meetings are held each evening from July 7 to 21: Monday—Saturday at 8pm, Sundays at 8.20pm. DV Bible teaching each morning at 11 am from July 8 to 13. There will be a Missionary Afternoon on July 11th.