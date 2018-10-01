‘The Farmer Wants a Wife’ fundraising event

Southern Area Hospice Services are calling on single farmers to come forward to take part in their upcoming, fun-filled fundraising event, ‘The Farmer Wants a Wife’.

The event will take place on Saturday 3rd November 2018 in the Armagh City Hotel.

‘The Farmers Wants a Wife’ will see a number of single famers take to the stage in the Armagh City Hotel in a bid to find themselves a potential future wife as well as helping to raise vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.

On the night, the participating farmers will be interviewed by MC, Malachi Cush, with some of them performing a special talent as part of their interview.

Previous talents have included everything from cow milking demonstrations to some of the country’s finest jiving.

This year is sure to be just as entertaining.

After the farmers have all had a chance to impress, the audience and judging panel will place their votes to determine who the winner is.

This year’s judging panel includes BBC Radio Ulster’s, Lynette Fay and the president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, James Speers.

Once the winner has been crowned, there will be a blind date finale to the show where the winning farmer will hopefully get his wife!

There will be a disco with DJ Jo Mac to end the night - a great night is guaranteed.

All the funds raised through the Farmer Wants a Wife will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to local people who are living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

With a fundraising target of £2.6 million to help Southern Area Hospice Services to enable them to continue to provide their services, the Hospice relies heavily on the support of the local community to help them reach their target.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this fantastic show. If you’re single and game for a laugh please contact Anne in the Hospice Fundraising Office on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org for more information and a registration form.

Tickets for the show, priced at £15 each, can also be purchased by ringing Anne on 028 30251333 or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk – on sale now.