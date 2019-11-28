The future for milk remains positive - Whelan

Delegates attending the recent College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) event were told that the medium to long term outlook for the milk sector remains extremely positive.

The man delivering this upbeat message was Dale Farm Group Chief Executive, Nick Whelan, who was attending the conference in his capacity as a board member of Dairy UK.

He said:“This is a time of tremendous change for farming and food. There will be 10 billion people on this planet by 2050.

“As a result, an agricultural revolution will be required to meet the demand for food that will be created in a sustainable manner.”

Whelan went on to point out that the economy of China is doubling in size every decade. Specifically were dairy is concerned, he pointed to a change in consumer behaviour, which will dramatically change buying habits over the coming years.

He commented: “We are talking about Generation Z, in other words those born in the late 1990s and the early years of the new millennium.

“Currently, 32% of the UK’s population fit-in to this category. Young people are very concerned about animal welfare and environment. But, significantly, they put animal welfare ahead of climate change when it comes to determining their buying habits.

“In addition, 10% of young people believe that veganism is a healthy dietary option. We also know that 52% of young people feel that any form of animal farming is cruel.”

In light of these issues, Whelan stressed the need for dairy farming in the UK to go on the front foot.

He referred to antimicrobial resistance as a case in point, adding: “AMR could account for more deaths than cancer by 2050. But the good news is that antibiotic sales are fast falling within agriculture while vaccine usage is going in the opposite direction. For example, calf pneumonia vaccine sales have increased by 35% over the past year.”

Whelan also sits on the UK government-appointed Food and Drink Sector Council. Conference delegates were told that the agency will be ready to publish a report on the long terms needs of UK farming and food in the new year.

“The food industry must demonstrate key ambition in the areas of food productivity, training and skills,” he said.

“The industry needs to come up with a production system that supports sustainable intensification.”