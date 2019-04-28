Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

A few weeks ago I took my two-year-old granddaughter to a local farm to see the sheep. She had a great time, running up and down the feeding passage looking at the ewes as they looked back at her. Then the farmer’s wife took her into the shed where the new born lambs were.

My granddaughter was mesmerised by all the small lambs – and it got even better. She was handed a bottle and allowed to feed one of the lambs by herself. Now every time she visits us she wants to go and see the lambs again – or the ‘baabaas’ as she calls them. Whether children grow up on a farm, or not, young lambs are always a great attraction for them.

One of the things which really struck me, while on that farm, was the amount of sheer hard work sheep and lambs require. We all know about the sleepless nights at lambing time but there is much more. When we visited the weather was very wet and the lambs had to be kept in.

This meant that every shed was full of lambs and their mothers, all of whom had to be fed and kept bedded. I know the farmer was very relieved when the weather improved and the sheep were able to go outside.

The Bible often uses the image of sheep to teach us of the love and care of Jesus Christ for each one of us. Surely the greatest example of this comes in chapter 10 of John’s Gospel. Jesus speaks of His people as the sheep for whom He cares. Then He says this in verse 11, “‘I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.’” The shepherd, or farmer, has to work hard to take care of the sheep - but in Jesus’ loving care for us He has gone even further. He has given his life on the cross at Calvary, so that through faith in Him, we can be forgiven for our sin and become His sheep, His followers.

The young lambs look very cute, especially when we see them out skipping in the field, but in a few weeks their situation changes dramatically. The farmer looks after them well until it is time for market and then he lets them go. Jesus, the Good Shepherd, is very different. Jesus says, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life and they shall never perish; no-one can snatch them out of my hand’ (John 10:27-28.)”

When we were on the farm my granddaughter held my hand – it helped her to feel safe and secure. How good it is for the people of God, His sheep, to be held securely, not with a human hand, but with the great divine hand of Jesus. When we trust in Jesus and follow Him we are held in a grip that will never let us go, even for all eternity – now, isn’t that wonderful news?

But one final thought. In church I sometimes hear the children sing a chorus of a particular song which says, ‘I just want to be a sheep.’ Are you one of God’s sheep today? If you are, you are held securely for all eternity in the unbreakable grip of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Rev David Reid is minister of Ardstraw and Douglas Presbyterian Churches in West Tyrone. He is married to Valerie and they have four children and two grandchildren. David was a full-time farmer for 18 years before being called to the Ministry.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the issues raised in this article, please email Rev Kenny Hanna at khanna@presbyterianireland.org or call him on 028 9753 1234.