The Gospel in the grass

When I went to Loughry Agricultural College at Cookstown one of the classes that we had on a weekly basis was, Grassland Studies.

If you are a farmer or a gardener you will be interested in grass and have a good knowledge of that subject.

But I would like to encourage you to take the time to study all the verses in the Bible that speak about the subject of grass. If you take a Bible concordance it will help you to locate the references and you will find that there are sixty two references to grass in fifty six verses of Scripture.

One important fact about grass that is recorded in the Scriptures is that people are like grass. Peter declares, “For all flesh is as grass…” (1 Pet 1:24). The message is that your body is like the grass of the field.

One clear comparison that can be drawn between grass and people is the fact that grass doesn’t have much strength, it soon withers and fades (Isaiah 40:7). Grass is not strong and robust; it is not like a tree or a rock. It takes very little to knock it down. Grass is very frail – and so are you!

The reality is that your body is a frail thing. It is not as strong as you sometimes boast. It doesn’t take much to change your life forever: just a little sickness or a sudden accident!

The Psalmist said, “LORD, make me to know mine end, and the measure of my days, what it is; that I may know how frail I am” (Psalm 39:4). As you work with grass almost everyday of your life the Lord wants you to see and learn just how weak you are and how uncertain your life really is.

Don’t boast about to-morrow because very simply you could be dead and gone to-morrow – that’s how frail you really are! That solemn fact stresses the urgency there is for you to be saved by faith alone in Jesus Christ (Acts 16:30 & 31).

If you would like some spiritual help or would like to receive some free Gospel literature contact Rev McMillan at revdmcm7@gmail.com