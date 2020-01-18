The highs and lows of the lambing season

Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

For some sheep farmers, right now, in mid January, lambing is already in full swing.

Sheep houses right across the land are alive with a chorus of the deep throaty mumble of ewes and the shrill ‘maas’ of their little lambs.

Lambing always brings with it a heady mix of contrasting emotions: excited anticipation on one hand and nervous worry on the other. Are the ewes in the best possible condition, neither too fat nor too thin? Will they have plenty of milk? How many losses will we have? Will that ewe we had trouble lambing last year, lamb all right this time round?

But as well as the worry, this is also an exciting time for sheep farmers. If you are a farmer, perhaps a sheep farmer in particular, you need to be an optimist.

You look at the potential and the possibilities: the ewe lambs that will become the future ewes to help restock the flock, for example.

Hopefully the lambs that are being born now will bring good prices in the lucrative market for early spring lamb. For pedigree breeders, there is always the hope of producing that extra special lamb. The one that could grace the shows a few months down the line and make serious money at the sales later.

Jesus’ followers also share some key traits with sheep farmers – for example, we live life with mixed emotions and are realists. But we are also real about our own weaknesses and all too aware that we have a sinful nature that drags and entices us away from our Saviour-Shepherd Jesus.

As the apostle Paul confessed his struggles with sin, we understand exactly the same pull to do wrong that he felt: “I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do—this I keep on doing” (Romans 7:18-19).

We are also real about the fact that we live in a society where it is increasingly difficult to be a Bible-believing Christian. We want to stand for God’s truth in a clear and gracious way. We feel like “foreigners and exiles” (1 Peter 2:11), being in step with Jesus which makes us out of step with others. And behind all these struggles, we are conscious that the devil is there in the background, wanting to lead us, and everyone else, astray.

However, as followers of Jesus we are also optimists. Optimists in the sense that we know Jesus’ promises, “Surely I am with you always” (Matthew 28:20). We are also optimists in the future that Jesus promises all who love and follow Him: “My Father’s house has many rooms ... And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am” (John 14:2-3).

May you be strengthened and encouraged by Jesus’ optimism, as you live for Him each day. And if you have not yet taken that step, I would encourage you to consider seriously turning to Jesus for forgiveness and committing your life to Him. In the highs and lows of lambing and of life, we all need Jesus’ saving, guiding, strengthening hand - now and forever.

Rev. Kenny Hanna is minister of Second Dromara Presbyterian Church and grew up on his family’s farm in the foothills of the Mountains of Mourne.

If you would like to talk to someone about this article, please email Rev. Kenny Hanna at khanna@presbyterianireland.org or call him on 028 9753 1234.