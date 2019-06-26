The Irish Country Lifestyle Festival, Galway

Countryside Alliance Ireland (CAI) was in attendance at the new Irish Country Lifestyle Festival in Galway on the weekend of June 15-16.

This new event, which was a game fair and garden festival combined, was held at Galway Racecourse.

Harry Flynn, Bonnie and Donna Flynn

The weather was mixed over the weekend, but this didn’t appear to dampen spirits of seasoned game fair goers.

Ashley and Liz were on hand to chat with visitors to the CAI marquee and they were ably assisted by Alex Graham who had volunteered for the weekend.

Countryside Alliance Ireland were pleased to be the largest all-Ireland country sports organisation at the Festival and were delighted to host The Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Limited in our marquee.

Much interest was shown in the Red Grouse Association which was established in 2010 and is dedicated to the management of moorland and lowland heaths for the sustainability of the iconic Red Grouse and other moorland breeding birds.

Visitors to the CAI stand included members from far and wide, NARGC Chairman & NARGC PRO, Dan Curley and John Toal respectively, The Muzzle Loaders and renowned stick maker Tom Kavanagh, who presented CAI with one of his beautiful handcrafted sticks.

CAI sponsored a number of events at the festival, including the children’s dog show on both days, organised by Gundog Rescue and Rehoming. Sunday’s winner was Harry Flynn with his dog Bonnie. Harry was slightly reluctant to have his photograph taken but his mother, Donna, was on hand to assist.

Last Chance for Discounted Entry to Shane’s Castle Game Fair For CAI Members

Countryside Alliance Ireland is delighted to announce that we have procured tickets on behalf of the members to attend the Game Fairs at Shanes Castle (Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June 2019). As such, we are offering two adult entry tickets for the price of one. Two adult tickets for £10!

Discounted tickets must be ordered in advance through the CAI offices, they cannot be purchased at the Fairs. Tickets for Shane’s Castle are available to order now!

To avail of this superb offer, please contact our NI office on +44 28 9263 9911 quoting your membership number and we can take payment by debit or credit card. Last date for ordering discounted tickets to ensure delivery is Tuesday 25 June 2019. No exceptions.