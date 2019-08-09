The Irish Donkey Society at RDS

The Irish Donkey Society (IDS) will stage a spectacular display of donkeys and donkey farming equipment and carriages at work and at play in Ring 1 of the RDS showgrounds on the final day of the Dublin Horse Show on Sunday, August 11.

Members of the IDS will thrill and delight a large crowd with an exhibition of 20 donkeys/mules and foals on lead rein, being ridden and with various old antique farming equipment and donkey-drawn carriages showing how this loveable and sociable animal used to be the poor man’s horse in years gone by.

Becky Figueira riding Kinedale Silver Jubilee side saddle

The theme for 2019 is commemorating the 100th anniversary of women being allowed to ride animals for the very first time in 1919 at the RDS Horse Show.

Rev Canon Alastair Graham, Chairman of the IDS, along with James Wyse, PRO of the IDS and commentator of this exhibition, and Amanda Wallace, Chief Steward of the display, will ensure another top class demonstration of donkey ability and charm which will win the hearts and minds of the audience from 3.45pm to 4.25pm on August 11.

Michael Slavin, sport horse journalist, commentator and broadcaster and founder member of IDS in 1972 with the Hon Lady Averil Swinfen is the Honorary President of the society and will be on hand to present rosettes to all the exhibitors.

In the 1880s there were 250,000 working donkeys on Irish farms. At the end of World War 2 in 1945 there were 128,000 and today there are less than 7,000 donkeys and mules on the island of Ireland, with less than 5,000 breeding females. The IDS mission is to show what this wonderful animal can do if you put some time into its training, just like people do with their ponies and horses.