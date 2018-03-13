The new Manitou MLA-T 533-145V+

First previewed at the LAMMA trade show in 2017, the new MLA-T marks Manitou’s return to the articulated telehandler market.

It offers a 3.3 ton capacity with a lift height of 5.2 metres.

The central cab location offers 360° visibility due to the large area of glazing and unobstructed view of the boom.

The two door cab gives easy access and vision to both sides of the machine. Manitou’s famous JSM joystick is mounted on a floating armrest on the seat to offer extra convenience and comfort. Climate control, air seat and LED light pack options are available to tailor the cab work environment to customers’ needs.

The MLA is equipped with a 145hp Deutz tier 4 engine driving the Vario Plus CVT transmission. This state-of-the-art ‘M-Vario Plus’ transmission allows for step-less operation all the way to 40km/hr smoothly without changing gear. The tractive effort is comparable to that of a torque convertor transmission, but offers optimized fuel consumption and quieter operation.

The M-Vario Plus combines precision and performance and is a pleasure to use.

Advantages:

q Two driving modes

q Inching function

q Cruise control & engine speed memorisation

q Speed limiter

q Eco mode

q Vari Drive function

The hydraulic performance through the 160 l/min load sensing pump enables movements to be combined for greater working efficiency. This is further enhanced by the use of Regenerative Hydraulics. This system lowers the boom regardless of engine rpm, using gravitational force. “Intelligent Hydraulics” (providing features of Quick Lift, Bucket Shake and Return to Dig) combined with Active CRC boom suspension on this model allows the operator to undertake more movements automatically increasing productivity and machine response.

Extensive warranty and option packages are available for this machine to fit customer’s specific requirements.