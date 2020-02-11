The new ‘XL Safety Slat’ is now available from Moore Concrete

The new slurry spreading season got underway at the beginning of February.

Perfect timing then from Moore Concrete that the Ballymena-based precast manufacturer should launch its new XL safety slats in the run-up to what is one of the busiest times of the year for livestock farmers.

According to the company’s Keri McGivern, Moore Concrete is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of precast products for livestock accommodation.

The product range is constantly evolving to meet the ever changing needs of modern day farming. The new product range reflects a growing demand at farm level for longer slats with greater accessibility.

She said: “The new XL safety slats are available in two thicknesses, 178mm (7”) deep up to 4572mm (15’) and 250mm (10”) up to 5000mm (16’ 5”) in length. Complementing our existing slat range these are also available in both standard tractor bearing and heavy duty options.”

Keri went on to point out that the key feature of these new XL safety slats is the enlarged mixing point. She explained: “The new opening is 1000mm(3’ 3”) long by 940mm (3’ 1”) wide. This facilitates larger modern day larger slurry pumps.

“Consideration towards farm safety was at the forefront of the XL mixing slat design. The hinged galvanised grid fixed beneath the mini concrete inserts incorporates a smaller hinged element to facilitate inserting a pipe into the tank without having to remove all the inserts or the complete grid itself.

Indeed, the new XL, mixing slat incorporates four rather than three inserts for ease of handling, by minimising handling weight.

Keri concluded: “This innovation has been very positively received when first presented to local farmers at the RUAS Winter Fair.”

For further information, telephone (028) 2565 2566 Ext 1 or view the website at www.moore-concrete.com