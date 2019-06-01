The number one Red and White GTPI sire in the world from Genus ABS

Genus ABS have released the brand new Red and White sire to their Icon Sires line up – Hoogerhorst DG OH RUBELS-RED, the highest Red and White gTPI sire available in the world.

This Argo son from OH DG Rubellia VG86 traces back to Rainyridge Mr Burns Eara *RC EX92 with scores of +2733 gTPI, $892 Net Merit, +3.10 Type Merit and £667 PLI.

Larissa Jones, Dairy Brand Manager, comments: “We are very excited to offer this phenomenal sire to our customers.

Rubels-Red ranks well on many global indexes and is set to be in great demand globally.

He offers great Type and his daughters will boast dairy character, wide rumps, set to the legs and exceptional mammary systems.”

For more information, contact your local Genus ABS representative or phone the office on 028 3833 1451.