The oldest Young Farmers’ Club in Ulster prepares to celebrate its 90th

Ballywalter YFC is turning 90 this coming January, making it the longest running club in Northern Ireland.

The club are throwing a celebration dinner at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Ballywalter YFC is turning 90 this coming January, making it the longest running club in Northern Ireland

It is open to members and supporters of Ballywalter YFC – past, present and future.

To purchase a ticket (costing £25 each) for the dinner, please contact the club phone on 07731 980895 or speak to any 90th committee members; including Kristina McKeag, Geoffrey Patton, Gareth Ritchie, John Warnock and Roger McCracken.

They would make a great Christmas present.

The club has been through a lot in the past 90 years:

1930s

On January 17, 1930, Mr William S Armour held the first club meeting in Dunover School.

1940s

In the 1940s, Ballywalter YFC played a key role in keeping many rural shows and competitions alive.

These included a horse show jumping competition in 1944 and a gymkhana in 1945.

1950s

Moving on another decade, in 1958, Elizabeth Johnston (the club’s current patrons’ very own sister) was crowned Ulster Dairy Queen.

In this decade as well, the Junior club was formed.

1960s

For three years in succession (1965, 1966 and 1967) Ballywalter YFC won the Premier Award in group debating.

1970s

In 1971, Henry McCracken was Young Farmer of the Year and in 1974, Alex Boyle also received this award – both keen members of the club.

1980s

In 1985, Violet Brown attended an exchange to Norway and in 1987 Samuel Chesney went on an exchange to Canada.

1990s

Ballywalter YFC went on to win the best club award in 1990; with Adrian McClure winning best club leader.

2000s

In 2000 the club’s late patron, the wonderful Mrs May McAdam OBE, was honoured with a presentation to mark 60 years of dedication to the club as a member, club leader, president and patron.

2010s

Finally, in the 2010s, Ballywalter YFC elected the new club patron Mrs Isobel Kennedy.

After so many successful years, why not grab your friends, grab your tickets, grab a table and catch up.

Enjoy a great night’s craic at the dinner on January 18, 2020 in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.