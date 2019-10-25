‘The Random Rebels’ in top form at The Meadows

The Random Rebels Primary School team continued their good run at The Meadows Equestrian Centre with victory in last Saturday’s TRI Equestrian Schools Show Jumping League.

They were one of four teams to finish on a zero score after superb jumping from all competitors. The individual competition was equally competitive and extremely fast and furious as, one after another, these young riders demonstrated a degree of professionalism which belied their tender ages.

In the end, and with the last glimmer of light fading, Julia Mulligan was awarded first, second going to Charlotte Betts with Kitty Cullen picking up third place. Thanks to Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds, who was on hand during the day to make the presentations to these deserving young athletes.

There was to be no catching the Novice team from Larne Grammar, who having gone seven seconds clear at the top, gave them maximum points at the second leg. On the day, Banbridge Academy and Dromore High Flyers had to settle for second and third places respectively. The Novice Individual competition seems to be getting tighter with every passing leg. It was Ruby Proctor’s unstoppable round that took the win on this occasion, breaking the beam in 23.91, leaving Lucie McElhatton to settle for second place and Peter Morton in third.

The Dromore Spices, who has certainly fielded an impressive line up of competitors, shone through this time round in the Open Team Event to claim top prize ahead of the Down High Flyers with Ballymena Academy picking up 3rd prize. Individual honours went to Victoria Lee on Duffy while Shannon Boville on Buster slotted in behind in second place.

It was a Morton 1-2 for the final competition of the day, with both girls navigating the twisting jump off, to walk away with the top placing.

The Meadows Equestrian Centre would like to thank the sponsors, TRI Equestrian NI, Lisburn Bowl Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds as well as the judges, starters and arena parties in both locations.

Entries are also now open for the third leg of the 2019 Schools league as it reaches the midway point. To enter please go to www.themec.co.uk.

RESULTS

50cms Primary Individual

1, Issac McCarthy- Blaneys Boy (Downshire PS); 2, Ellen Irwin- Kung Fu Panda (Donaghey PS); 3, Aoife Mallon- Starry ( Sacred HeartPrimary School, Rock); 4 Ellie Murphy- Coolaney Breeze (Meadow Bridge Primary School); 5, Jennifer Thursfield- Scarlett’s Harry (Stranmillis Primary); 6, Keeva McElhennon- She has got the lot (Stewartstown Primary School).

60cms Primary Individual: 1, Cayleigh Errwin- Henry (Lownsend PS); 2, Sarah McKenzie- Taz (Bush PS); 3, Abbie Harkness- Little Miss Trouble (Orritor Primary School); 4, Annabelle Betts- Mac (Tandragee PS); 5, Abi Gardner- Buster ( Holywood Priary School); 6, Zara McConnell- Rialsa Riverdance (Friends Prep)

70cms Primary Teams: -1, The Random Rebels: Charlotte Betts- Percy, Lucas Bradley- Flynn, Kitty Cullen- GMaha and Alfie Walker- Lenny; 2, The Jumping Joey’s: Sarah Gilchrist- Molly, Mya McMullan- Kilmood Lily, Ellen Macnabb- Buddytwoshoes and Oliver Kinnear- Millcroft Gilgamesh; 3, Iveagh Little Mix: Lily Murphy- Collaney Breeze, Jack Cowen- Honey Bee, Tilley Tumilty- L J Sparky and Kitty Cullen- Newtown Black Guy; 4, Ballydown P.S: Lexi Kerr- Pepsi Mac, Alanah Eadie- Knocklishen Willow, Sophia Madeley- Alfie and Juliana Nelson- Casper; 5, Team Thompson: Amelia Bannon- Judy, Annie Morrow- Harry, Jack Morrow- Rocket Lady and Holly Ross- Rocket Lady.

70cms Primary Individual: -1, Julia Mulligan- Bronheulog Ruby (Enniskillen Integrated Primary); 2, Charlotte Betts- Percy (Tandragee PS); 3,Tilley Tumilty- LJ Sparky (Bridge PS); 4, Alfie Walker- Lenny (Orchard County PS); 5, Kitty Cullen- Newtown Balck Guy (Bleary PS); 6, Tilley Tumilty- Bambi (Bridge Primary School)

85cms Novice Teams: -1, Larne Grammar Coey: Sam Jackson- Ike, Thomas Patton- Tell Me a Fable, Mya McCullough- Beechill Sue and Sam Jackson- Woodchip; 2, Banbridge Academy Waddell: Emma Irwin- Cahernacole Boy, Lara Jameson- Curious George, Molly Davidson- Monochrome Boy and Amber Bradley- Flynn rider; 3, Dromore High Flyers: Sophie Sloan- Little Me, Jenna Morton- Mountview Misty Morning, Zara Smyth- Killucan Boy and Simone Leathem- Willow; 4, Campbell Novice B Team; Roddy Panel- Bahrain Boy, Adam Booth- Kilcurry Gem, Calum Pearson- U No Me and Harrison Blaire- Sam ; 5, Carrickfergus Grammar: Ben Foster- Bannfield Boy, Katelyn Irvine- Duàch Shadow, Erin Johnston- Fitz and Ben Foster- Duach Shadow; 6, Ballyclare Secondary School: Katie Bamford- Tia, Chloe Stewart- Breeze, Molly McCartney- Hufflepuff and Emma Bamford- Tia.

85cm Novice Individual: -1, Ruby Proctor- Fiesty Breeze (Killicomaine Junior High School); 2, Lucie Mcilhatton- Socks (St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon); 3, Peter Morton- Princess (Royal School Armagh); 4, Taylor Mcknight- Asterix (Rathfriland High School); 5, Thomas Patton- Tell Me a Fable (Larne Grammar School) and 6, Taylor Mcknight- Sparkling Delta Dawn (Rathfriland High School).

1m Open Teams

-1, Dromore Spices: Emily Walker- Cavalier La Tango, Rebekah McKinstry- Richhill Lass, Zara Smyth- Tilly’s Comet and Zara Smyth, Cavalier La Tango; 2, Down High Flyers: Alice Emmett- Sky Double J, Jessica Nelson- Tai, Abby Cumminsky- Holly and Zara Sharvin- Ruby; 3, Ballymena Academy: Myah Mclean- Tannaghmore Sue, Hannah Woolsey- Hillside Figaro and Charlotte Wylie- Perhaps B; 4, Royal School Armagh: Victoria Lee- Top Aviator, Kathryn Morton- Tequila, Katie Haire- My Galway Girl and Victoria Lee- Duffy; 5, Belfast Royal Academy: Tori Jewiss- Mojo, Olivia Quinn- Amiro Hemmingway, Erin McCrea- Knockagarron Fear Bui Falcon and Olivia Quinn, Princess; 6, Wallace High Open: Sarah Moore- Scooby, Kerry Magill- Bonmahon Quickstep, Connie Crothers- Rocky and Caoimhe Crozier- Kildromin Banjo.

1m Open Individual

-1, Victoria Lee- Duffy (Royal School Armagh); 2, Shannon Boville- Buster (Dromore High School); 3, Katie Haire- My Galway Girl (Dromore High School); 4, Charley Love- Rookie Diamond (Castlederg High School); 5, Anna Jackson- Woodchip (Larne Grammar School); 6, Rory Kinnear- Regardless.

1.10m Premier Individual

-1, Kathryn Morton- Ice Man (Royal School Armagh); 2, Lucy Morton- Tynan Bo Bo Bear (Portadown College); 3, Emily Steele- Deluca Reape (Down High School); 4, Connie Crothers- Rocky (Wallace High School); 5, Olivia Quinn- Amiro Hemmingway (Belfast Royal Academy) and 6, Natalie Sommerville- ISHD Convoy (ERGS).